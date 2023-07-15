Farm Online
Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
July 15 2023 - 1:00pm
John Deere director of aftermarket and customer support Emma Ford with 2022 Australian Agriculture Service Technician of the Year Jaymee Ireland. Picture supplied
Technicians ready to shine at awards

Technicians are worth their weight in gold at the moment, with workforce shortages making them hard to come by, and John Deere is celebrating the best of the best.

