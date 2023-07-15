Technicians are worth their weight in gold at the moment, with workforce shortages making them hard to come by, and John Deere is celebrating the best of the best.
High-performing technicians from across Australia and New Zealand will soon gather for the announcement of the finalists of the third annual John Deere Technician Awards.
The awards, which this year drew more than 100 entries, are presented to exceptional parts and service techs in the agriculture, turf, construction and forestry industries.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said the awards highlight the incredible contribution the company's technicians make to helping customers leverage maximum benefit from their machinery and technology.
"John Deere technicians are at the forefront of delivering and supporting our customers in adoption and use of our equipment and latest innovation, and these awards are the ideal forum in which to recognise and celebrate their work," he said.
"Their roles require a combination of knowledge of mechanics, digital technology and problem-solving skills and are unique in that they often identify and repair issues using remote diagnostics.
"We're so proud to again be able to place focus on the enormous value technicians bring not just to our company but the industries and communities they serve."
Categories for the 2023 John Deere Technician Awards will include Ag Service Technician of the Year, Construction & Forestry Service Technician of the Year, Parts Technician of the Year, Service Apprentice of the Year and Parts Apprentice of the Year.
Regional finalists will be revealed in early August and winners will be announced at the John Deere Technician Awards gala event in Brisbane on Thursday, August 24.
In 2021, Case IH embarked on its first brand campaign in many years, and from this month the third installment of the 'It's what we do' story hits Australian screens.
This time around, the focus is on the evolution of the machinery.
Farmer and scientist Anika Molesworth narrated the first installment of the campaign, which highlighted Case IH customers, while Mick Brennan, via Case IH dealership Intersales, voiced the second part of the story paying tribute to the efforts of the Case IH dealership network and the service they provide.
Now, West Australian indigenous artist Taminga Connell brings the third stage of the campaign to life, taking the viewer through the development of the Case IH portfolio of products over the past 180 years.
It's the first time Taminga, who created a major artwork as part of Case IH parent company CNH Industrial's initial Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) launched in May, has been part of a brand campaign.
"It's all been new to me but I've always called rural and regional Australia home, so I was keen to be involved," she said.
"I appreciate the contribution agriculture-focused companies like Case IH make to our communities and the passion they feel for regional Australia, and I feel honoured to be an indigenous voice in this campaign,."
Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett said the campaign is adding the third pillar, product, to Case IH's focus on the critical aspects of the business - customers, dealers and products - and they were thrilled to have Taminga, as part of the story.
"Taminga lives in one of the most remote regions in our country, which went through its own challenges early this year with catastrophic flooding, so she knows first-hand the challenges of the likes of isolation and weather events, and the resilience that's often needed, like our customers in every corner of the nation," he said.
