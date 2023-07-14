Australia's fabled agvet regulator will undergo a root-and-branch review, which could end with it being moved from Armidale back to Canberra.
The review was triggered by the findings of a report, which found the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority's performance had fallen to dangerous levels since it was moved to regional NSW in 2019, by then-Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.
The report found the chemical regulator prioritised speed over accuracy, was too close to the industry, too soft on enforcement, took decades to review chemicals, and had an unacceptable level of staff turnover and employee complaints.
The organisation's chief executive and chair have tendered their resignations.
The government has appointed Ken Matthews to conduct a rapid evaluation of the APVMA, which will include recommendations on the future governance, structure and funding arrangements.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was shocked by the number and range of issues at the regulator and while no decision had been made on whether the APVMA would be moved back to Canberra, it would be contemplated.
"All of those kinds of things will be issues that Ken Matthews considers in his report regarding the structure and governance of the APVMA," Senator Watt said.
"The review points to the decision made by former Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce to relocate the APVMA to Armidale as one of the key factors behind the demise of the institution.
"Unfortunately this saga is another in a long line of examples of incompetence under the former Coalition. It happened on their watch, but I am determined to clean it up."
The independent report also found the majority of APVMA's ongoing chemical reviews have been in progress for nearly two decades.
Senator Watt was so concerned Australia could be using chemicals that were banned in other countries, he gave the APVMA a ministerial directive finalising reviews of eight chemicals, which have been ongoing for more than 17 years.
"This action has never been taken by an Australian Agriculture Minister before... we cannot continue to have reviews of chemicals drag on for decades - this is not good regulatory practice," he said.
The report found no evidence to "indicate any instances where agvet chemical products have been registered inappropriately".
Senator Watt said for the moment, there was no plan to double check any chemicals approved in the past few years, but if more evidence surfaced the government would take action.
"The advice to me is that Australian food is safe for people to eat and that is evident through things like the National Residue Survey that has listed no concerns as to residues of chemicals in Australian food," he said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
