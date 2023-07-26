Farm Online
AgriProve carbon project breaking new ground on Queensland farm

Updated July 26 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:30am
Fysh Carbon Project landholder Karen Scanlan with AgriProve national innovations manager Andrew Bremner. Picture supplied
Carbon soiltech developer AgriProve is breaking new ground with the Fysh Carbon Project at Mount Tom near Gladstone, Queensland, generating 3559 Australian carbon credits under the Emissions Reduction Fund, the first issued under a digitally enabled model.

