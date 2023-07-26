Carbon soiltech developer AgriProve is breaking new ground with the Fysh Carbon Project at Mount Tom near Gladstone, Queensland, generating 3559 Australian carbon credits under the Emissions Reduction Fund, the first issued under a digitally enabled model.
It is also the first project to go through AgriProve's Carbon Intensity Ratings Tool which proved landholders Karen and Robert Scanlan have successfully sequestered more carbon than they emitted for each year of their cattle farming project.
AgriProve's soil sampling analysis and collection within a digitally enabled Soil Organic Carbon model has supported the generation of ACCUs within two years of project commencement, and at a rate of 4.4 ACCUs per hectare per year of operation.
With a land management strategy incorporating multi-species pastures and planned grazing management, the Mount Tom project is delivering environmental, social and economic co-benefits for the Scanlans and their local community.
The project was sown with multi-species pasture using a zero-tillage disc drill suitable for light fragile sandy soils at risk of erosion, thereby preventing any potential degradation of the Great Barrier Reef. Grazing was withheld for nine months to allow for maturation and seed set to build up the seed bank for the following season.
AgriProve's approach to monitoring soil carbon projects uses satellite data to highlight changes in soil carbon sequestration rates. A proprietary Soil Organic Carbon model was used to identify a likely increase in soil carbon which brought forward the date of subsequent sampling, fast-tracking ACCU issuance from five years to two.
The Mount Tom project has already prompted additional new soil carbon projects in the region.
The Fysh Carbon Project at Mount Tom near Gladstone is a participant in the Queensland Government's Land Restoration Fund (LRF) delivering significant co-benefits with the LRF purchasing ACCUs over 15 years. This is the second AgriProve project to be awarded ACCUs for a soil carbon project, following one in 2019 when a flagship project in Gippsland received Australia's first soil carbon credits under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF).
AgriProve managing director Matthew Warnken said he Mount Tom project was one of the first soil carbon projects in Queensland and had since stimulated participation of additional soil carbon projects and adoption of regenerative practices that improve soil health, reduce erosion and nutrient runoff, and support broader landscape biodiversity.
"The demonstrated leadership of the Scanlans provides a blueprint for best practice land management," he said.
Fysh Carbon Project landholder Karen Scanlan said anything that could help diversify farming income was important.
"My husband and I bought this land six years ago, and it's always been important to balance environmental interests with the profitability of our cattle farming operations," she said.
"We're now building a separate arm of our business through this soil carbon project that's so valuable to us because it's building financial and climate resilience.
"We want to leave our land better than we found it, especially when we have Baffle Creek along our border which runs into the Great Barrier Reef.
"Soil Carbon farming initially was cost prohibitive for farmers, with soil tests around $9000 plus costs associated with planting and fertiliser, and the wait time was five years for ACCUs. AgriProve helped us with applying for and successfully securing this investment in our land. I'm proud we're the first ones in Queensland to start a successful soil carbon operation as we work together on futureproofing our farm."
