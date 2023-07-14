Husband and wife Ken and Bonnie Ravenhill have seen their dairy farming operation flourish in the past decade.
The couple owns Ravenhill Pastoral, which is Western Australia's largest dairy, supplying 16 million litres of milk annually and boasting the only 100-stand rotary in the state.
The Ravenhills took the reins in 2013 after an amicable succession between Ken's parents Graham and Jan, and his two older brothers. They have grown the farm from 890 hectares acres to 1780ha, and from milking 1100 cows to 1700 cows. They currently employ 15 full-time staff and casual workers.
Ravenhill Pastoral was the site for the 23rd Dairy Innovation Day, held on May 11. An annual event, Dairy Innovation Day is hosted by Western Dairy.
The rotary dairy - and the couple's scaling up with a vision - was the focus this year.
More than 300 of the state's dairy farmers and service providers were in attendance, and they were treated to a tour of the Ravenhill Pastoral rotary and holding yard floodwash system that uses recycled effluent in operation.
The day's program also included an in-depth look at the business operations of Ravenhill Pastoral in the decade since the Ravenhills bought the business from the family.
All in all, the vision of what we had for our dairy has come true and we're proud of our infrastructure.- Bonnie Ravenhill
The amicable succession between the Ravenhill family was one of the day's key topics, with dairy consultant Steve Hossen facilitating the discussion.
Mrs Ravenhill said the experience of hosting the Dairy Innovation Day was surreal.
"It's hard to give every topic justice, but we are very proud to welcome people to our farm," she said.
The rotary dairy was installed a couple of years ago.
After some teething issues at the beginning thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Ravenhill said it's now running smoothly.
Mrs Ravenhill said: "With any new infrastructure, you're going to have these little issues that arise that you have to overcome. But all in all, the vision of what we had for our dairy has come true and we're proud of our infrastructure."
Building Western Australia's largest dairy wasn't on their radar.
"We certainly didn't seek out that title intentionally; it's just when we were researching what we wanted to build for cow comfort, labour efficiencies and potential herd numbers, that's what dairy appealed most to us," she said.
While success has been gradual, Mrs Ravenhill acknowledged that the business has "kicked some big goals" over the years - and now the focus is on stabilisation and sustainability.
"Every farm needs to find that sustainable spot for how many cows they can milk with the infrastructure and the land that you've got. That's the same for us," she said.
It is hoped that the Dairy Innovation Day sparked some thought-provoking discussion among attendees.
"Ken and I have been to many inspiring Dairy Innovation Days in our time where we have walked away afterwards and thought 'How could we apply a similar practice to our own farm and make it work?'," Mrs Ravenhill said.
"Our hope this year is that visitors to our farm had that experience and consider scaling up or down what has worked for us - and apply it to their own business model."
Busselton, WA, dairy farmer and Western Dairy board chair Robin Lammie lauded the Ravenhills' efforts.
"Ken and Bonnie are an inspiring example to the next generation of dairy farmers as demonstrated in the vision for their dairy and having built on it by having confidence in their business," Mr Lammie said.}
The take-home message from the day was that when Plan A fails, move to Plan B and always have a plan.
When the sweethearts, who met at Western Australia College of Agriculture, Denmark, took over Ken's family's Ravenhill Pastoral farm at Narrikup 10 years ago, it was third biggest milk producer in WA.
At that time, it was half its current size of 1780ha, milking 1100 cows on a 60-stand rotary dairy.
The farm and associated enterprises supported Ken's parents Graham and Jan, who had bought the initial property in the 1990s, Ken and Bonnie and three of their four children and Mr Ravenhill's brothers Bevan and Rhys and their families.
Ten years on and the addition of a neighbouring property, it now milks up to 1700 Holstein-Friesian cows, each producing about 9200 litres a year, including 700 to 720 kilograms of milk solids, for an annual grade one milk production of 16 million litres.
It has the only 100-cow rotary dairy platform in WA and it also runs 400 beef cattle.
It is owned by the Ravenhills and supports them, their children and their employees - the equivalent of 18 full-time staff, including three who have been with them over that journey and longer.
Growing to become WA's biggest dairy operation was actually Plan B for Ken and Bonnie. It only came about because Plan A, which was to sell the farm, fell through.
A Chinese group which had committed to buy the farm defaulted on payment, prompting the Ravenhills, who admitted to always being ready to assess and seize an opportunity, to activate their Plan B.
They explained that the family had built the farm up from an initial 400 beef cattle and 80 cows milked in a herringbone dairy into a successful multi-faceted enterprise with dairy at its core.
But in 2010 when the family began succession planning with assistance of Busselton dairy consultant Steve Hossen as facilitator, the future suddenly took on a different outlook.
"Each family was asked to go away and draw up a plan of what they wanted for the future," Ms Ravenhill said.
"When we all came back and went through the plans it was obvious that we (she and Ken) were the only ones who really wanted to continue with dairy."
However, in accord with majority wishes, the farm was advertised for sale, and after about 18 months a buyer appeared.
The Ravenhills headed north on a caravan trip, planning to take their family on a road trip around Australia to Victoria to buy a dairy farm there.
Ms Ravenhill said they were in Darwin when word came in that the sale had fallen through.
They jumped in the car and headed back, formulating Plan B as they drove.
It is now recognised as one of the most successful and amicable succession plans carried out in WA dairying.
The Ravenhills based their plan around eventually being able to milk 2000 cows and that has been the basis of decisions to buy their first run-off block in 2015 and then sell it in 2018 to buy a neighbouring farm, also to buy and later sell a cropping farm and in building a calf shed (2019) and rotary dairy (2021) to handle that stocking level.
"It cost $400,000 more to go from a 60 (stand rotary dairy) to 100 (stand rotary) and we were quite happy to wear that $400,000 because we had decided our ultimate plan was to milk 2000 cows," Mr Ravenhill said.
Bonnie Ravenhill worked in banking and finance so her experience helped arrange and manage finance as well as strict budgeting protocols.
"Knowing what your actual financial position is gives you the confidence to act immediately when an opportunity appears," Mrs Ravenhill said.
Assets like the cropping farm and beef cattle, that are not essential for the dairy operation, are considered "disposable".
"Nothing here has ever happened without a reason, a big part of our growth has been assessing and mitigating risk," she said.
