Ken and Bonnie Ravenhill now focus on sustainability and stability

By Mal Gill and Dairy Australia
July 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Ken and Bonnie Ravenhill, Ravenhill Pastoral, WA, hosted the 23rd Dairy Innovation Day. Pictures supplied by Western Dairy.
Husband and wife Ken and Bonnie Ravenhill have seen their dairy farming operation flourish in the past decade.

