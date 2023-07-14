Online grain trading platform Clear Grain Exchange (CGX) has added to its business portfolio with the purchase of grain marketing business igrain.
As of July 1 CGX is running the igrain online platform.
CGX managing director Nathan Cattle said the igrain business, which has a particular focus on ex-farm and delivered market contracts, would be a natural fit for Clear.
"We've had regular feedback from our customers asking for more services to help transact grain stored on-farm and create a more efficient market, similar to what we've done at CGX with grain warehoused in the bulk handling system," he said.
"There has been a lot of thinking go into the igrain business and the way it is set up and we believe that combined with the CGX knowledge of operating markets we can provide a combined offering to service a broader range of grain transactions."
Mr Cattle said the igrain business would continue to operate from its own website, with business development and operations shared across the two entities.
"We will continue to invest in the igrain technology with the aim of making it easier to use and more secure for buyers, growers and grower agents."
"We see the igrain business helping with our goal of creating additional value at the farm gate level and providing an important price discovery mechanism for the industry."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
