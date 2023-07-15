Farm Online
Malanda's English siblings to represent state in dairy competition

By Lea Coghlan
July 15 2023 - 6:00pm
State winner Patrick English, Malanda, judge Phil Hentschke and state runner-up Zoe D'Neill, Gatton. Photo by Lea Coghlan.
A pair of siblings from one of North Queensland's longest serving dairy farming families will represent Queensland in the national finals of the Agricultural Shows Australia Dairy Cattle Young Paraders and Judges championship.

