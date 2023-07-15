Increasing the minimum salary for temporary migrant workers is another blow to farmers who are already struggling to keep up with rising costs, dairy lobby group Farmer Power chief executive officer Garry Kerr says.
The minimum wage a temporary migrant worker must be paid rose from $53,900 to $70,000 on July 1.
"This wage increase will affect their bottom line," Mr Kerr said.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan warned the impact of the hike would be felt at supermarket checkouts.
"When the price of fresh fruit and vegetables goes up because of worker shortages on farms, they can blame Labor," he said.
"Most businesses in Wannon can't afford to give workers a $16,100 pay rise so that means letting workers go who have put down roots in our community.
"We should be doing everything we can to support skilled workers to make their home in Wannon, and Labor's visa changes will be like a wrecking ball through our community." Mr Kerr said farmers were frustrated with a number of government decisions.
"At the moment farmers have a reasonable price for their milk but all their other overheads are increasing," he said.
Mr Kerr said a growing number of farmers were considering exiting the industry.
"The harder it gets, the more chance there is that they will pack up," he said.
Mr Kerr said it was extremely difficult to recruit farm workers.
Finding skilled staff was even tougher.
Winslow dairy farmer and Victorian Farmers Federation member Bernie Free said many farmers relied on overseas workers.
He said two decades ago, farmers would have several suitable candidates if they advertised a job.
However, now they were lucky to get one applicant and often they didn't have any experience or qualifications.
Mr Free said farmers had to offer high salaries because people looking for work were spoilt for choice.
He said the increase to the minimum temporary migrant worker salary may deter some farmers from using visa programs.
Mr Free said the process of securing an employee through a visa could often take up to 12 months and sometimes the application was rejected.
He said some dairy farmers were reducing the number of cows they milked because of difficulties finding employees.
"Farmers are offering workers more than what was paid in the past but it gets to the point where the cost of everything is going up and the income you're getting is not keeping pace with those increases," Mr Free said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
