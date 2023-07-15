Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Salary hike for temporary migrant workers a hit to south-west Victorian farmers

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
July 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are unlikely to afford a mandated wage increase for temporary overseas workers, says Farmer Power's Garry Kerr.
Farmers are unlikely to afford a mandated wage increase for temporary overseas workers, says Farmer Power's Garry Kerr.

Increasing the minimum salary for temporary migrant workers is another blow to farmers who are already struggling to keep up with rising costs, dairy lobby group Farmer Power chief executive officer Garry Kerr says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.