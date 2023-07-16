Dairy industry news is often about the number of farmers leaving, so a new dairy farmer entering the industry is something to celebrate.
Brownes Dairy this month welcomed new dairy farmer Glen Adams to its network of dairy producers in the south west Western Australia.
Mr Adams is a former truck driver who was seeking a "farm change" so he could spend more time with his young family.
But, to become a farmer in WA, most people either inherit the family farm or need significant capital to buy a farm.
Mr Adams and a friend are jointly leasing a 162-hectare Capel dairy farm from an elderly couple who still live in the farmhouse on the property.
"I grew up in Boyanup and used to have a job feeding calves before school, that gave me a love of farming," Mr Adams said.
"Until we came to this leasing arrangement I didn't think it would be possible to manage a working farm."
Brownes Dairy acknowledged the local dairy industry was ultimately under threat from the ageing demographic of its milk suppliers.
"If the next generation doesn't want to take over the farm, it's often sold or the dairy operation is wound down," said Brownes chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton.
"We are very pleased to see new business models and new approaches to succession keeping WA's dairy industry thriving."
Mr Adams now arrives at the Capel farm at 4.30am to milk the cows and finishes about 1.30pm, supplying Brownes with 2500 litres of milk a day.
"I'm loving the farm life and my family is loving having me back closer to home," he said.
"Being a truck driver is hard work, long hours and time away from the family.
"The farm change has been the best decision I've ever made in my life."
Brownes has more than 50 WA farms supplying it with milk.
