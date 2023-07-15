Farm Online
Home/News
Opinion

Littleproud calls for Senate inquiry into renewable energy impacts

July 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renewable energy is great, but at what cost to agriculture?
Renewable energy is great, but at what cost to agriculture?

We're not against renewable energy but there is a place for it and regional Australia, and particularly agriculture, shouldn't do all the lifting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.