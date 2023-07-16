Getting the right mindset for dairy business success

The right mindset is critical for dairy farmers to be able to run a successful business, the Australian Dairy Conference (ADC) in Hobart in February was told.
But negative self-talk was a massive problem for individual farmers and the industry as a whole, business management consultant Dennis Hoiberg said.
The most important question any person could ask themselves was what was their 'why' - understanding their purpose in life or in their dairy business. But equally important was having the 'will' to be able to do the 'why'.
"One of the things I have observed over the last three years is that the 'why' has been challenged, but certainly people's will has been challenged," he said.
ADC commissioned Mr Hoiberg's Lessons Learnt Consulting to delve into the psychology of the dairy farmer - looking at why so many farmers talked down the industry and why so many were exiting.
The latter was not sustainable because these businesses did not have all the right governance and policies in place for long-term success.
His research identified three types of mindsets among dairy farmers:
Mr Hoiberg said the people who were making it happen were drivers of their businesses.
"They're the people who are connecting the dots, they're the people who are thinking big, they've got the courage," he said.
This was not an age issue - the people with this mindset had a clear understanding that dairy was a means to an end, not an end of itself.
"They don't actually identify themselves as dairy farmers ... they identify themselves as business people running a dairy," Mr Hoiberg said.
These people also surrounded themselves with similar people who were realistic in their views.
They maintained their personal and professional skills and had off-farm hobbies and income.
Their mindset was of running a business, so they planned, had high levels of governance and adopted technology.
This group also included some farmers who were planning to leave the industry.
"But they're leaving positively, they're leaving on their terms, and that's the mindset of making it happen," Mr Hoiberg said.
The second group Mr Hoiberg identified were those watching it happen.
These people were still clear on why they were dairy farming but were hanging in there trying to make it happen.
"They're doing what they're doing, but they might be losing the will to do what they want to do," Mr Hoiberg said.
"They're ticking the boxes, but they may not be ticking them with energy ... and they may feel stuck on the farm."
These farmers were often getting sucked into the operational elements of the business, due to staff shortages and other challenges.
"They might have gone back to what they were doing, say, 10 years ago," Mr Hoiberg said.
"Their eyesight is starting to fall. Starting to do, rather than think. They are starting to tire.
"But they are playing the long game."
Farmers with a WTF just happened mindset were no longer joining the dots and had reached the point where they were waiting for stuff to happen.
They had a victim mentality.
"I got the real sense the business is running them and because the business is running them, there's no joy in their role," Mr Hoiberg said.
"And, as you know, joy is just a fundamental human need."
They might have a drawer full of business plans, but the plans are not central to or focused on in their business.
These people felt trapped, ran away from making decisions and had little emotional adaptability to cope with the inevitable problems that occurred.
Mr Hoiberg outlined some strategies farmers could take home to apply to their businesses and to their lives.
The first strategy was to grab control.
"Psychologically, we know that the most fearful position for you to be in is when you feel you've lost control," he said.
The second strategy was to listen to the voices.
One successful farming couple had told Mr Hoiberg every farmer needs five sources of voices to be successful - an agronomist, a good agri-banker, a nutritionist, a financial planner and their significant other.
The next strategy was to have a plan.
It was also vital to look up.
Often as things became difficult, people looked down, focused on the operational side of the business and worked harder and longer.
"Look up, that's where the beauty is," Mr Hoiberg said.
"Say, I am not going to look at the problem, I am going to look at the big picture; you are going to see beauty.
"And once you see beauty, your brain changes, absolutely changes.
"We call it the attitude of gratitude."
People need to take action.
Sometimes things seem overwhelming but the key was to break problems down and to take small actions to be in control.
Mr Hoiberg's research found the dairy industry had a massive opportunity as it entered an era of exciting change.
A new generation saw the industry as offering skilled jobs that created options for people - some of which were outside the industry.
This was a challenge for the older generation who had taken over farms out of a sense of obligation to their parents, but whose children did not necessarily want to stay and work as hard as their parents had done.
The next generation wanted to run their farms as businesses and didn't necessarily see themselves staying in the industry for life.
Mr Hoiberg said this also had implications for succession planning - which needed more than ever to be relationship-based.
He urged the industry to change the negative talk and to find its storytellers and heroes.
"Your values drive your thoughts, your thoughts drive your words, your words drive your action," he said.
"So be careful of your thoughts."
He said listening to dairy farmers talk at International Dairy Week as part of his research reminded him of the poem 'Said Hanrahan'.
"I think the dairy self-talk is the most negative self-talk in the agribusiness industry," he said.
"Self-talk in agribusiness is negative anyway - who'd want to be a farmer?
"But watch your self-talk because that's going to drive your mindset."
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
