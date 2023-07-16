Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Getting the right mindset for dairy business success

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
July 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennis Hoiberg's research identified three types of mindset in the dairy industry. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Dennis Hoiberg's research identified three types of mindset in the dairy industry. Picture by Carlene Dowie

The right mindset is critical for dairy farmers to be able to run a successful business, the Australian Dairy Conference (ADC) in Hobart in February was told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.