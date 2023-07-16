EVER dreamt of owning, managing or working on an iconic Australian cattle station? A video game being developed in the NT will make it possible from the comfort of your own lounge room.
Salty Games managing director CJ Cole was showcasing a demo of the action-packed video game at the Alice Springs Show last weekend and said the Darwin-based company was hopeful of releasing the full version of Pasture: The Livestock Simulator on PC and console by August 2024.
In the demo, players were tasked with moving a 500 head herd of cattle from one paddock to fresh feed in another paddock using helicopters, quad bikes, horses and a bull catcher.
Mr Cole said the final version would feature distinct NT landscapes, such as the desert environment around Alice Springs, and the wild tropics further north, and allow users to not only muster cattle, but buy and sell, make important on-farm decisions and engage in on-property tasks like bore runs and fencing.
While Brahmans are the cattle breed featured in the demo, the final version will showcase a variety of breeds including Longhorns, Santa Gertrudis, Poll Herefords, Angus, Droughtmasters and more.
The game, although still in the development phase, has already earned a cult following through social media, and has attracted investment from Screen Australia, the NT Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade and Screen Territory.
It also has agriculture industry support from the NT Cattlemen's Association, Cattle Australia and NT Farmers Association.
Mr Cole owns a civil construction company in Katherine and creative director Nathan Groves previously owned a traffic control company, which is how the pair met.
"We both have a passion for video games. Nathan sold his company to pursue his dreams of being a programmer and game developer so we partnered up to do that," he said.
"It's taken us a year to get here and we've ramped up recently after being awarded three grants.
"We've now got more programmers and more artists to work on the game."
The pair are hopeful the game will show the career opportunities on offer within the cattle industry, showcase outback landscapes for tourism benefits, and educate players on how much work goes into "getting their steak on the plate".
"Nathan and I grew up in the Katherine region around stations so it's what we know," Mr Cole said.
"Nathan's dad is a stock agent and used to manage stations, and the Groves name is synonymous with the pastoral industry in the NT."
The pair are hoping to secure some brand deals, which would see some iconic rural companies featured in the game - Terracorp already sits proudly on the demos rainwater tanks near the homestead.
Technology has allowed game developers to scan in objects like iconic NT trees and shrubbery, hay, as well as Mr Groves' fathers favourite wide brim hat.
Mr Groves said one of the most challenging tasks had been getting the game to accurately mimic the herd behaviour of cattle, and accurately depict their reaction to mustering activities like splitting a herd with a helicopter.
"People don't realise how much work goes into animation like just getting the character onto the horse," he said.
"There's seven of us to make this including an environmental artist, an organic artist, a couple of programmers and a game tester."
