Farm Online
Home/Beef

NT company Salty Games to release Pasture: The Livestock Simulator in 2024

QM
By Quinton McCallum
July 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVER dreamt of owning, managing or working on an iconic Australian cattle station? A video game being developed in the NT will make it possible from the comfort of your own lounge room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.