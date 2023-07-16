Meat & Livestock Australia is launching a new program called Carbon EDGE for Australian red meat producers.
The course will complement MLA's well-known EDGE network training program which includes Business EDGE, Breeding EDGE, Nutrition EDGE and Grazing Land Management EDGE.
The red meat industry's target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 will only be realised with the adoption of emissions avoidance and carbon storage practices and technologies.
Although there is wide interest in these practices and technologies, producers have indicated that they are looking for more information to make sense of the options available to them and how these could be applied within their businesses.
MLA's adoption program manager Sally Leigo said the development of a Carbon EDGE training package would address knowledge and skills gaps.
"This will be done by providing producers across Australia with the knowledge and skills required to generate and interpret a carbon account and formulate a customised plan to address emissions and production benefits at an enterprise level," said Ms Leigo.
Carbon EDGE will run over two days and will provide independent, research and fact-based information.
Carbon EDGE has been developed by industry, for industry. The product has been developed by a Working Group of producers, advisors, and technical experts from across Australia.
MLA's Carbon Neutral 2030 manager, Margaret Jewell, notes that the workshops were developed following in-depth discussions and feedback from producers.
"Carbon EDGE will integrate the outcomes from our major sustainability investments, keeping participants up to date with emerging research and technologies," Dr Jewell said.
"These workshops will respond to the enquiries that we at MLA are getting from the industry about what this all means at an individual business level.
"Adoption at this level is imperative if we are going to move forward as a sustainable industry."
MLA said the program was designed for grassfed beef, sheep and goat producers who are looking to build on their understanding of carbon.
It will help participants develop their understanding of carbon and move into a planning and action phase, identifying practices and technologies that could be incorporated into their business to benefit their bottom line and the environment.
It is also suitable for advisors and other service providers looking to enhance their understanding of the current operating environment.
"Five pilot workshops for Carbon EDGE will be delivered throughout Australia to seek feedback and further input from producers," Ms Leigo said.
"Pilot workshops are planned to take place from August 2023, with full roll out of the program in 2024."
The pilot workshops will be held in Central Victoria, Western New South Wales, Central Queensland, Southern Western Australia and the fifth location will be confirmed in August 2023.
