Crop protection peak body CropLife Australia has expressed concern over parts of the bombshell Clayton Utz report into the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).
CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey said while there were some positives to come out of the report, from the legal fir, such as the chance to highlight issues and improve the performance of the chemical regulator he also had misgivings about the report authors' understanding of the chemical regulatory system.
"The report contains a range of contradictions which raise questions over how it has been conducted," he said.
However, he said it was important to note the review had found the agricultural and veterinary chemical approval and registration process continued to maintain stringent regulatory requirements.
"I welcome the comments of Minster Watt, referencing the robust environmental and produce monitoring undertaken in Australia, reinforcing that the registration and use of chemicals in Australia poses no threat the health of consumers, the environment or the farmers who apply them."
He said the crop protection industry wanted to see an independent regulator.
"Protecting and ensuring the independence of the APVMA as we move forward, continues to be of highest priority for industry, this includes ensuring it is truly independent and free from undue influence from any group, be it politicians, industry, stakeholders or activists."
"The Government must continue to ensure that the registration and safe use of agricultural chemicals is determined by science, evidence and independent assessment."
Mr Cossey said some of the issues flagged in the report were already on the improve.
"While the report raises concerns about prioritisation of approval timeframes over compliance and enforcement capability, these goals should not be mutually exclusive and should be easily achieved by the APVMA.
"It is only in the last few years that we have seen the APVMA return to minimum approval timeframes which are a legal requirement and are comparable to other regulators in similar jurisdictions.
CropLife raised the possibility of a change in funding arrangements to help refute perceptions the regulator was too close to the industry it was administering.
"Australia is the only OECD nation whose regulator is entirely funded by an industry fees and levies cost recovery model."
"CropLife would welcome a genuine funding commitment from the Australian Government, to the APVMA aligning it with other global regulators such as Canada, the USA, the EU and many others."
"Now that this report has been made public, it is imperative that any assessment or response to this review is undertaken in a genuinely independent manner in both substance and perception.
"This will ensure that the next stage of decisions are made on the basis of fact and not any alternative agendas."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
