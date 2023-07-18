El Nino moves closer

The only thing preventing the Australian Bureau of Meteorology from declaring an El Nino is the continued slow response of the atmospheric indicators over the Pacific Ocean. For example, the current 30-day running mean for the Southern Oscillation Index is running at around +2, which is quite a bit above the El Nino threshold of -7. In addition, to early July, the strength of the south east trade winds was close to average and in a typical El Nino, they are often much weaker. This weakening is likely to develop in coming weeks and the SOI is falling slowly so the bureau is likely to declare an El Nino event shortly.