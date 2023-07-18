El Nino moves closer

During last month (June), sea surface temperatures in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean were well above the El Nino threshold already and the weekly-averaged SST anomalies in the region warmed further and reached +1.0 degrees during the week to July 9. So, the tropical Pacific is experiencing strong and well established El Nino conditions. Both observations and model forecasts indicate the presence of at least moderate SST anomalies as well in the Atlantic Ocean, and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole is predicted to develop in Aug-Oct and continue into early summer. All this points to what we call an El Nino event for probably the rest of 2023.
The only thing preventing the Australian Bureau of Meteorology from declaring an El Nino is the continued slow response of the atmospheric indicators over the Pacific Ocean. For example, the current 30-day running mean for the Southern Oscillation Index is running at around +2, which is quite a bit above the El Nino threshold of -7. In addition, to early July, the strength of the south east trade winds was close to average and in a typical El Nino, they are often much weaker. This weakening is likely to develop in coming weeks and the SOI is falling slowly so the bureau is likely to declare an El Nino event shortly.
To the west, IOD is still likely to become positive by the end of the winter so this development, along with the El Nino in the Pacific, is likely to significantly impact eastern Australian rainfall for the rest of 2023. Not all months will be dry but overall, total rainfall will be down on normal in the coming six months at least.
The combination of the positive IOD and the El Nino will reduce cloud cover over continental Australia, which will result in an early onset of hot conditions in the north west Australia region in spring and above average temperatures will spread to the eastern and south eastern states during spring.
What continues to be unusual is the maintenance of warmer than average waters in the Coral Sea and parts of the Tasman Sea. The effects from this situation are unclear as it has rarely occurred with an El Nino before. A possible effect could be an occasional brief, but possibly significant rain event down the east coast which would temporarily ease El Nino conditions in the localised areas it does occur in.
To the south in the Southern Annular mode is now negative. A negative SAM in winter can temporarily increase showers in Victoria, Tasmania and far southern NSW and decrease rain along the east coast.
