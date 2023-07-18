Farm Online
Atmospheric indicators gradually moving towards El Nino

By Don White, Weatherwatch
July 19 2023 - 9:00am
El Nino moves closer
During last month (June), sea surface temperatures in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean were well above the El Nino threshold already and the weekly-averaged SST anomalies in the region warmed further and reached +1.0 degrees during the week to July 9. So, the tropical Pacific is experiencing strong and well established El Nino conditions. Both observations and model forecasts indicate the presence of at least moderate SST anomalies as well in the Atlantic Ocean, and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole is predicted to develop in Aug-Oct and continue into early summer. All this points to what we call an El Nino event for probably the rest of 2023.

