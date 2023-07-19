Ag tech is revolutionising the way farmers across Australia operate and a new documentary is recording how this innovation is leading the industry into the future.
The Green Revolution, known as the Third Agricultural Revolution, saw agriculture transformed through increased crop yields and agricultural production. Today, ag tech is leading agriculture into its next stage of transformation.
Touted as agricultural 4.0, digital technology is driving agriculture into the future through everything from blockchain, artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and robotics.
The AgTech Revolution is a multipart documentary exploring Australia's involvement in this transformation.
The series reports on the latest advancements in ag technology and its real-world impact on Australia's farming community, operations and livelihoods.
Filmed across eight months, starting in August 2022, Lightbridge Productions brought together Australian growers, agribusiness leaders and technology pioneers to provide in-depth insight into the advancements, challenges and opportunities impacting ag tech adoption.
ACM Agri is proud to partner with Lightbridge Productions as their official media partner for the first release of The AgTech Revolution.
The production will be hosted across ACM's full portfolio of agricultural titles giving more than 700,000 viewers from Australia's farming communities exclusive access to the series.
The driving force behind The AgTech Revolution is Lightbridge Productions executive producer and director Oliver Milton.
Mr Milton has 25 years of experience in the media sector, creating large-scale communications initiatives across the UK, USA, Australia, South America and Asia.
He said the AgTech Revolution episodes would not only celebrate the gains being made through this innovation but also the challenges farmers face in its adoption.
"Australia is such a humble country but, next to Israel, it's one of the most progressive when it comes to the adoption of agritech," he said.
"We wanted to tell the story of agritech from the farmers' perspective and to produce a documentary not only how about how they're using it but also addressing the challenges."
Featuring in the series is Agrifutures executive director and managing director John Harvey, Food Agility CRC chief scientist Prof David Lamb, Deloitte partner, consulting, climate and engineering Ben van Delden and KPMG director, digital agribusiness Michael White; as well as farmers from across Australia.
Topics being covered in the episodes include precision farming, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture, smart machines, on-farm connectivity, livestock management and environmental monitoring. Other subjects include water management, and soil health and nutrition.
The 20 minute AgTech Revolution episodes will be hosted on ACM websites, starting from Thursday, July 27. The first episode is titled "Digital Ag: Farming's New Frontier" and a new video will be released fortnightly.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
