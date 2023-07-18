A property research agency has picked its hot spots for the most affordable lifestyle locations across regional Australia for the rest of the year.
Experienced analyst Terry Ryder predicts the population shift from cities to the country will continue.
Mr Ryder's Hotspotting report says Queensland will continue to provide the most options taking out four spots in his top 10.
As well as providing affordable options, they also offer long-term capital growth, he says.
He considered sales activity, affordability, jobs, and infrastructure to produce the list.
Mr Ryder's top 10 tips for the next six months are: Geraldton (Western Australia), Toowoomba (Queensland), Murray Bridge (South Australia), Gladstone (Qld), Mandurah (WA), Hunter Valley (NSW), Mitchell Shire (Victoria), Mount Gambier (SA), Cairns (Qld), Lockyer Valley (Qld).
Mr Ryder said homebuyers had been searching for more affordable lifestyle well before the pandemic - especially those from Sydney - with many heading to Queensland to take advantage of the state's solid property metrics.
Hotspotting general manager Tim Graham said the past five to 10 years had ushered in a new trend which was shaking up the real estate game.
Geraldton WA
Mr Ryder said the key port city of Geraldton had experienced a "notable" increase in its property market.
"As the Perth property market rebounded strongly in 2020 and delivered notable growth in 2021 and 2022, so too did the municipality of Geraldton, four hours' north of the capital city," he said.
Mr Ryder said Geraldton experienced a marked uplift in sales activity in this period - partly due to budget prices when compared to Perth, with houses typically priced in the $300,000s.
Toowoomba, Qld
Mr Graham said regional Queensland has been a stand-out performer in the Australian property market in recent years and - boosted by the construction of a bypass, new airport, and the Inland Rail Link - Toowoomba has been one of its best achievers.
"Post-COVID, this city continues to thrive with prices on the rise and properties selling well above pre-COVID averages, with those above $2 million now not uncommon," Mr Graham said.
"Already Australia's second largest inland city, Toowoomba's presence on the national stage is being enhanced by a massive program of infrastructure development."
Murray Bridge SA
Mr Ryder said Murray Bridge had a strong local economy with plenty of jobs and enjoyed proximity to Adelaide, affordable housing and a rural lifestyle.
He said the current median house price in Murray Bridge is $370,000, which represents a 23 per cent annual rise.
Mr Ryder said Murray Bridge is one of South Australia's most consistently reliable investment locations.
Gladstone, Qld
Mr Graham said Gladstone was continuing its recovery from a patchy past, with the combination of falling vacancy rates, rising rents, and increasing sales activity coinciding with growth in house prices.
"The city is quickly becoming Queensland's clean energy capital, with the region now home to the highest number of hydrogen projects in Queensland, helped by a $2 billion hydrogen program announced by the Federal Government in May," he said
"Heavy industry plays a major role in the city as well, as does manufacturing and construction.
Mandurah, WA
Mr Ryder said the rise of the regional WA property market continues, putting it into its strongest position since the end of the resources boom almost a decade ago.
Lifestyle locations south of Perth - including Mandurah - are leading the resurgence with consistently strong sales activity, he said.
"Mandurah has caught the attention of several property analysts, because of continued price growth and increasing volumes in building approvals brought on by the rising interest from first home buyers."
Hunter Valley, NSW
Mr Graham said the Hunter Valley region offers an enviable lifestyle and strong economic prospects - and is poised for continued growth.
"The local economy's strength and diversity is also important," Mr Graham said.
"Although coal mines and wine are still important components of this economy, the Hunter region has diversified in recent years and is growing a global reputation as a 'smart' region with a broad industry base.
Mitchell Shire, Victoria
Mr Ryder said the shire market first came under notice with a rising number of property sales in 2016.
"Towns like Beveridge, Broadford, Kilmore, Seymour, and Wallan have continued to attract strong buyer interest because of their affordability, lifestyle and good road and rail links to Melbourne," he said.
"While median house price growth has eased slightly in mid-2023, all towns are still recording house prices higher than pre-COVID times with positive growth in the past 12 months."
Mount Gambier, SA
Mr Graham said Mount Gambier was an example of the ripple effect which can occur outside major cities.
According to CoreLogic data, in 2022, regional South Australia led the nation in price growth, with median house prices rising 17.7pc and median unit prices up 6.7pc in 2022.
It offers affordable housing, lifestyle opportunities and employment growth in a vibrant regional economy, he said.
Cairns, Qld
Mr Ryder said the Cairns property market showed major improvement in 2021 and 2022 and although it has passed its peak in 2023 it was not suffering.
Mr Ryder said the Cairns property market has been underscored by affordability and low vacancies for several years and as its economy continued to gain strength.
"While the Far North city's economy once centred primarily around tourism and sugar, it is gaining breadth and depth in industries such as healthcare, agriculture, education, defence, construction, mining, and information technology," he said.
Lockyer Valley, Qld
Mr Graham said the Lockyer Valley is rated among the top 10 most fertile farming areas in the world and is known as 'Australia's Salad Bowl' - growing the most diverse range of commercial fruit and vegetables of any area in Australia.
The area is also home to light industry and a Queensland University campus, is at the gateway to the Surat Basin mining precinct and has a growing renewables sector."
Mr Graham said good road links and a scenic backdrop of the steep hills and mountains of The Great Dividing Range mean the area's natural beauty and rural charm attracts visitors and residents from across the state and beyond.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
