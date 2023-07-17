Agriculture capable of capturing all human GHG emissions

The creation of higher levels of stable carbon in the world's agricultural soils has the potential to draw down all human green house gas emissions.
Speaking at the inaugural Nature-Based Solutions Conference and Expo in Brisbane, CarbonLink chief operating officer Chris McCosker said photosynthesis had already been identified as the only pathway known for the rapid drawdown of emissions at scale.
"Through photosynthesis plants absorb CO2 and then release oxygen back into the air," Mr McCosker said.
"The left over carbon is used to fuel the growth of the plant and a good amount of it ends up in the soil.
"I fact, the top metre of the soil contains 1800 billion tonnes of carbon.
"That's three times more carbon than above ground biomass and twice that of the atmosphere.
"You only need to increase carbon a faction of a percent to pay big dividends to the climate."
Mr McCosker said soil carbon was the preferred method arresting emissons because unlike other strategies such as avoided deforestation, renewable energy or carbon capture and storage, soil carbon had the ability to draw down both current and past emissions.
"That gives us a pathway not just to net zero, but also to net negative," he said.
The process was also particularly attractive for farmers because increased soil carbon improved productivity and made agricultural land more resilient to drought, he said.
Attended by about 350 people the inaugural conference has attracted farmers, policy makers, scientists and service providers.
