Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Agriculture capable of capturing all human GHG emissions

By Mark Phelps and Jamie Brown
July 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CarbonLink chief operating officer Chris McCosker says the world's agricultural soils have the potential to draw down all human green house gas emissions. Picture Mark Phelps
CarbonLink chief operating officer Chris McCosker says the world's agricultural soils have the potential to draw down all human green house gas emissions. Picture Mark Phelps

The creation of higher levels of stable carbon in the world's agricultural soils has the potential to draw down all human green house gas emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.