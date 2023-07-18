Strong yardings soften sheepmeat prices

Another run of strong yardings at saleyards across the country have seen sheep and lamb prices soften once more.
Numbers at the saleyards rose following a week of more positive results, causing price indicators to dip once more.
Lamb yardings lifted by 33,000 head while mutton numbers were up by more than 7000 head.
All national indicators are down week on week, with drops ranging from 7c for mutton to 70c for restocker lamb.
Looking at yearly performance, heavy lamb is the best performer at 532c, down 210c from year ago prices and 19c week-on-week.
The lowest performer is restocker lamb at 359c, dropping 323c from a year ago.
According to MLA market information analyst Jenny Lim the recent softer prices have been largely driven by the weight, condition and finish of stock, with extensive supply and booked out processors leading to softened demand pressure in the saleyards.
"The market is quite volatile at the moment and in the last couple of days we've seen a huge amount of supply come on, particularly for the mutton, light lamb and Merino indicators and so that's going to have some pricing pressures," she said.
"Week-on-week in terms of head count for mutton is up 8000 head so that's going to have a massive impact on the price as well."
Ms Lim said processor buyers have generally been looking for finished lambs, with much of the throughput seen in the market at the moment the seconds or older lambs from last season.
Premium prices are being paid for fat scores 3 and 4, in general.
"I think what we can see is that better condition animals are holding the price better in terms of month on month change and price premiums," she said.
While tightening yardings have had an effect on price disparity, during times of excess supply the difference between average prices for fat score 2 and 3 reached over 100c and was 135c for scores between 2 and 4.
However market prices across all fat scores have generally eased at a similar rate, showing weight has also played a major role in terms of what processors are willing to pay, with heavy and extra heavy lambs commanding premiums.
The Bendigo sale on Monday saw good lines of heavy feed lambs coming through, mixed with some plainer types.
"That's really the general thing of what we're seeing in saleyards... there may be one or two good lines or a few good pens but there are some plainer types out there," Ms Lim said.
"So it depends on what buyer demand is like at that moment.
"In WA we're seeing some of the winter shutdowns in processors may be coming back on line now, and even in Victoria and NSW... so there's a little bit more demand on the market as well as processors may be trying to fill contracts again that may have eased previous to those shutdowns."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.