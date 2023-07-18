Farm Online
Strong yardings soften sheepmeat prices

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 19 2023 - 8:00am
Stronger yardings have seen saleyards prices soften once again.
Stronger yardings have seen saleyards prices soften once again.

Another run of strong yardings at saleyards across the country have seen sheep and lamb prices soften once more.

