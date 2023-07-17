Charity wool auctions raise $13,000 for Royal Flying Doctor Service

Charity auctions of wool held across the country have raised more than $13,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The auction's are part of an annual charity drive for the RFDS held by AWN in the final week of the selling season.
Two bales of wool sold in Sydney to VBC for $4200, two bales in Melbourne sold to Endeavour Wool for $3024, one bale was sold AWN Fremantle to Zena Wrexam from Tianyu to make $2000 and Dyson Jones Fremantle made $3,771.85.
Southern NSW wool technical officer and auctioneer Cassie Baile said it was fantastic to see the good competition for the bales in a difficult market.
"We offered two bales of 17.1-micron MF4E wool, which is one of the highest quality lines available," she said.
"The wool measured 87mm and was specially selected for this auction."
AWN Victorian manager Kelvin Shelley thanked Endeavour Wool for their purchase.
"We have received strong support from exporters wanting to support the RFDS as they understand how close to our hearts this charity really is and how it helps our clients throughout Australia,'' he said.
The 17.8-micron MF4S offering reached 1200c, realising $3024 for the RFDS.
AWN Western Australia wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook said there was good support in the auction room in Fremantle with bidding reaching 1121c/kg greasy.
"We offered a bale from our Bin 100 rehandle, which is finer wool samples specially collected during the past 12 months," he said.
"We were very pleased with the price achieved for the 16.2-micron wool which measured 78mm as this was $1.20 above market value,'' he said.
"The bale fetched close to $2000 and after we reimbursed the testing and selling fees, we made a total donation of $2000 to the RFDS.
"As a business we are more than happy to support a charity which supports our clients and people throughout our state and, in fact, throughout the country.''
Western Australian-based Dyson Jones raised $3771.85 to boost this year's total to more than $13,000.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section has a long association with AWN.
"Over 20 years, these bale auctions have raised money to support vital health care services to people living and travelling through regional, rural, and remote NSW,'' RFDSSE CEO Greg Sam said.
"We cannot emphasise how important these fundraising events are.
"One third of our funding comes from the generosity of donors and partners like AWN.
"This is a significant contribution towards improving accessibility to services and improved health outcomes where they are most needed.
"Every dollar really does count."
