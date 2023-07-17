Farm Online
Home/News

Farming is Australia's most dangerous profession, 55 die in 2022

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Older farmers are over represented in farming death and injury statistics. Picture by Farmsafe Queensland
Older farmers are over represented in farming death and injury statistics. Picture by Farmsafe Queensland

Farming has earned the unenviable title of Australia's most dangerous profession, with 55 farmers losing their lives on the job last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.