Farming has earned the unenviable title of Australia's most dangerous profession, with 55 farmers losing their lives on the job last year.
The data from Farmsafe Australia, as they launch a new campaign for National Farm Safety Week, urging those who live on the land to 'stay on the safe side' .
The vast majority of deaths were attributed to farm vehicles and mobile machinery, with tractors accounting for 20pc of the fatalities and a further 14pc involved quads.
There were almost 160 hospitalisations, and the 55 deaths is a 20pc increase to the previous year.
Farmsafe Australia Felicity Richards chair said every statistic represents the loss or harm of a loved one and lives changed forever.
She said the underlying message of this year's Farm Safety campaign is farmers and farm workers need to take ownership of their own safety by recognising that safety is a choice they make every day.
"Every time a farmer tackles a job on the farm, no matter how big or small, or how many times they've performed that job, they make decisions," Ms
"They can choose to do it safely or they can choose to take unnecessary risks. That choice is influenced by how much time, money or labour they have at their disposal.
"By emphasising that safety is a choice, our hope is that farmers choose to stay on the safe side and protect themselves, their families, their workers and ultimately, their farms."
The report shows 93pc of the on-farm deaths in 2022 were male and 73pc of them were over the age of 45.
Ms Richards said complacency was a silent adversary that poses a real threat to older farmers.
"When we become comfortable with or indifferent to risks and hazards, we expose ourselves to danger," Ms Richards said.
"Farming demands constant vigilance and a firm commitment to safety. We must remain proactive, continuously assessing and addressing risks."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the report was a reminder that complacency was not an option.
"Farmers and farm workers are frighteningly overrepresented in workplace injuries and deaths," Senator Watt said.
"While tragically, children are represented in these statistics, we see a lot of older, experienced farmers who are injured or killed on the job.
"I want to see a future where accidents and deaths on farms go down to zero."
In the first six months of 2023, there have already been 19 on-farm deaths and 77 hospitalisations.
