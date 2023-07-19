Soil carbon conference

The inaugural Nature-Based Solutions Conference in Brisbane is helping to explain and unlock carbon markets for Australian farmers.
Held over three days, the event has attracted about 350 farmers, policy makers, scientists and service providers.
Central to the discussion is that placing a monetary value on carbon is helping make farms more productive and more resilient to climate change and in particular, drought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.