There is not a Droughtmaster breeder in Australia who hasn't been influenced by the dedication and passion Heitiki Droughtmaster stud principal Tim Lloyd shows when promoting the breed.
Recently receiving a lifetime membership from the Droughtmaster Stud Breeders Society at the 2022 annual bull sale in Roma, the NSW beef producer said he has been "humbled" by the experience.
"I found it very hard to accept it because I don't feel like I've done that much - there are so many people who have come before me," Tim said.
Awarded the life membership for his enthusiasm in providing ongoing support and advice to other breeders and being particularly generous with his time to nurture young people in the industry, Tim was joined on stage by his father and son Simon when accepting the award.
"I would like to call it a 'family membership' more than anything because that's what it is. To me, it would be wrong to receive it without my parents involved and the next generation," he said.
"In any organisation it's nice to be appreciated for what you do and it's nice for it to come from left field but my responsibility now is to keep producing good cattle and to not lose sight of the market."
Established by his parents John and Margaret in the late 1960s, the Lloyd's initially invested in European breeds including Herefords, Angus and Shorthorns. However, Tim said his family quickly saw the appeal of Droughtmasters after picking up a bull at a local sale.
"These beautiful crossbreed calves hit the ground and they were tiny little things but they grew like crazy and they just sucked us in.
"We were breeding them to have efficient calves on the ground and everything was positive the whole way along - it was hard to not be seduced by it," he said. "By 1980 we'd registered 30 or 40 Droughtmaster heifers," he said, adding the family have continued to invest in the breed ever since.
The Delungra-based stud is now proudly run by three generations of the Lloyd family and has well and truly made a name for itself with Heitiki Droughtmaster females purchased by stud and commercial breeders across eastern Australia.
Currently running 150 breeders and producing about 40 bulls annually, the Lloyd family are passionate about breeding cattle that offer efficient production, low risk, high market acceptance and maximum returns.
With vendor numbers continuing to grow, Tim said the future of the breed looked brighter than ever.
"I think we've got an enormous opportunity," he said.
"Droughtmasters are a magnificent breed and it's an honour to be a part of it and see the success of the breed continue to grow."
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
