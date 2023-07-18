Technology and a shift in focusing on more than one trait in genetics have been cited as the most important changes by the chief executive of an industry-owned organisation responsible for driving genetic gain and herd improvement in the Australian dairy industry.
During a webinar hosted by Dairy Australia, chief executive Matt Shaffer said 40 years ago when Australian Breeding Values were introduced, evaluations were run on Department of Treasury computers and then computers that ran Melbourne's traffic light system.
"If you think back to 1983... if we think about technology early in those years, it would take us three months to run a genetic evaluation," he said.
"We now do it in three days.
"Early on, we did one one run a year and then moved to three and then then more now we do 43 runs."
The industry has now moved one to running the system on their own computers.
Mr Shaffer said on the genetic side of things the biggest change was a shift from looking purely at one group of traits - we started with production, yield, fat and protein, to now moving onto to 45-plus traits and indices that balance traits.
"We've moved away from chasing a single, single thing and move to this multi-trait approach where I think we do a much better job of understanding the interconnections of our animals and how they interact with the environment and how that all hangs together," he said.
"We've had a situation in particularly in Holstein breeds where their fertility suffered for quite a few years as we chase production.
"But we've turned that around and that was through a lot of hard work by the entire industry focusing on fertility as an issue."
Mr Shaffer also said he was pleased to see an improvement in fertility, not only at a genetic level, but also on farms, which he credited to close connections with bioscience research program DairyBio.
"There's generally a lag between the genetic indication and then the on farm indications but that's coming through, and a lot of that has come about because of not only work from DairyBio, but even before that from the Dairy Futures CRC with work around fertility," he said.
He also said sustainability would play an important role to drive continued improvement in genetic gain.
"Typically, we think of sustainability in the dairy industry potentially as a methane question... but I mean that more broadly... [like] health survival, how many times to treat your cow with various drugs," he said
"So all of that I think is part of sustainability, as well as the ability of the farm to make a profit and stay in business, which is, if that doesn't work, none of it matters."
He said there was over the next few years to improve a recently introduced sustainability index, which will help farmers to breed cows that have reduced methane intensity.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.