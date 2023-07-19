We've got a great team of people across our business and that's what make out makes our business successful.- Ben James
At a time when the Australian dairy industry is shrinking, corporate giant Aurora Dairies is rapidly growing.
A focus on people has been at the heart of that growth, its chief executive officer Ben James told the Herd '23 conference at Bendigo, Vic, in March.
That growth has prompted an increasing interest in getting more from technology and the data produced on farms.
Aurora Dairies was established in February 2019 with the acquisition of Warakirri Dairies. Warakirri Asset Management is the investment and property manager for Aurora and a co-investor. Warakirri has operated dairy assets in Australia for more than 16 years.
"Over the last four years we've undergone some pretty significant expansion," Mr James said.
In that time the business has grown from 11 farms to 47 farms and from 8000 cows and 6000 heifers to 40,000 cows and 23,000 heifers. Production has grown from 4 million kilograms of milk solids to 20 million kg MS. The number of people employed had grown from 80 to more than 400.
The farms are all pasture-based and spread across the south-west, northern and Gippsland regions of Victoria, south-east South Australia and northern Tasmania.
The investment strategy aimed to decrease the risk in the business. "We're really focused on increasing our feed security, so increasing homegrown feed and across a diversified portfolio," Mr James said. "So we're in different rainfall zones, different irrigation systems, and all of that helps support reducing volatility by having a diversified production base."
Mr James said Aurora was a people-oriented business. "We operate in a dynamic environment, and we continually come back to wanting to be able to operate safely with productivity," he said.
Aurora strove to provide safe and enjoyable places for people to work in and for everybody to get home safely every single day.
That safety focus meant encouraging staff to be accountable. Staff were encouraged to ring someone when something went wrong. "If you ring me and something's gone wrong, I don't want to hear all the excuses as to why it went wrong, I want to hear what are we doing to make sure it doesn't happen again," Mr James said. "So continue to build that responsible and accountable culture, which is a key part of us getting better."
Aurora's Safety First, What's the Rush? was developed by the health and safety team and aimed to ensure that safety was seen as everybody's responsibility. It also aimed to make all employees understand why safety was important - by highlighting that someone who was injured could be someone's dad, mum, child, brother or sister.
Staff were encouraged to report a hazard - to think about how they would feel if someone was injured because they didn't report it. The business had a number of 'never evers' - including never not wearing a helmet or a seat belt.
There was a key focus on developing systems and supplying good equipment. "But culture's king," Mr James said. "You could have the best systems and equipment in the world but if you don't use it or don't follow it, it can go wrong quickly and it can go wrong with tragic consequences."
The recent rapid growth had been a challenge - as new farms were brought into the operation. Aurora had focused on working with the vendors who sold them these farms with a detailed transition process to ensure the safety systems were embedded before it took ownership.
Mr James said the business needed skilled, passionate people who were empowered to be able to deliver really excellent results. A key part of that was collaboration between people - everyone being able to work together.
"We are better together than we are as individuals," Mr James said. "We've got a great team of people across our business and that's what makes our business successful."
Aurora had a real focus on identifying and building a talent pool of potential employees. "I think one of the things that we really have to do is promote and sell operational dairy farming as a great career opportunity," Mr James. "I think sometimes as an industry, we we tend to sort of shy away from that."
Aurora has a graduate program where people work in several roles across the business.
But more needed to be done at an industry level to expose young people in school or in the early years of university to the opportunities in the dairy industry.
"We can't expect that people are just going come and start work on a dairy and fall in love with it," he said. "So how do we provide opportunities for those people, whether it's work experience, whether it's internships, whether it's holiday work, how do we get more structure around doing that?
"We're not attracting enough of the right people, we're probably not keeping enough people with the right skills, and people are absolutely key to our operations."
The industry needed to attract more young people. "The passion and diverse thought that those young people bring into your business, it's actually going to solve issues for us as an industry going forward and so it's a really important focus for Aurora," Mr James said.
Aurora's operating strategy was built around five Ps: people, pasture, pregnancy, productivity and profit.
The new farms that had been brought into the business in the past four years had provided an opportunity for improvement. "It provides a really great opportunity to actually take the best out of all of those farms, the best thoughts and ideas from new people to be able to all get better together," he said.
The business also strove for continuous improvement; there were a number of initiatives around this.
One of the key initiatives Aurora was working on was developing insights from all the data produced on its farms.
"I came across a saying a while ago that data is like oil, it needs to be captured, refined and provided in the right form for utilisation or consumption," Mr James said.
A lot of data was collected on farms and some good dairy farm programs produced reports from this data but someone still needed to go through those reports and interpret them.
"So something that we're really looking at as a business is how do we turn that into data insights," he said. "How do we actually turn that into decision-making tools?"
This would support Aurora's focus on science-based farm-based decision-making.
This aimed to improve efficiency and profitability. Areas Aurora was looking at included cow collars, satellite and pasture measurement, using technology from the cropping sector to manage variable rate fertiliser applications, cow comfort technology, feeding efficiency technology and robotics.
"We also keep looking at innovative ways to make dairying safer, physically easier and a more attractive career," Mr James said. An example was lift platforms at cups on so an operator could lift themselves to the right height to make the job easier.
Aurora was also interested in how cow collar information could be used to manage animal health issues, such as heat stress. It also wanted to see how that could be developed to deliver a report on animal welfare and sustainability.
"We actually get this to a point where I can on July 1 press a button and go 'all right, well there's my sustainability, animal health and welfare report for the last 12 months'," he said. "So it actually makes it transparent, and it's that transparency in being able to have data to support what we're doing that I think is pretty important."
Mr James said he had had a really great career in the dairy industry, although not coming from a dairy farm. "I think as an industry we probably undersell ... that professional farm management is actually also a pretty good career pathway," he said. "And if you go down that pathway that does not preclude you from then going share farming, it doesn't preclude you from going into farm ownership but it's a more natural progression.
"And I think it's something that as an industry we can we can probably push a little bit harder."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.