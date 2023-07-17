Ag sector concern at APVMA report implications

Farm Online
APVMA report concerns from ag sector

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:49pm, first published July 17 2023 - 3:32pm
The Australian grains industry is calling for government to dial down what it says is the increasing politicisation of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), saying that using the organisation as a political football did not help the agricultural sector.

