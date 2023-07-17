Ag sector concern at APVMA report implications

The Australian grains industry is calling for government to dial down what it says is the increasing politicisation of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), saying that using the organisation as a political football did not help the agricultural sector.
Both grower groups and the national crop protection sector peak body CropLife Australia expressed concern that the bombshell Clayton Utz review released last week could spark changes that ultimately lead to greater inefficiencies that would cost the agricultural sector.
Grain Producers Australia research and development spokesperson Andrew Weidemann said he was worried the review would undermine the reputation of the regulator.
"You look into the report and there are no allegations of chemicals being improperly registered yet the headlines have all talked about the focus being on efficiency rather than thoroughness, it is easy to see how it will erode trust in the APVMA, which is disappointing as it is one of the best models of its kind globally," he said.
Mr Weidemann there had been a spate of sensationalist reports in the wake of the review raising questions about the APVMA's ability to perform its role.
"Amid these headlines, political finger pointing, multiple reports and performance reviews and ongoing leadership changes at the APVMA, we need to remember some salient facts," he said.
"The APVMA's ongoing assessment and approval of pesticides that are safe for the environment and human health has helped deliver two national record grain crops over the past two seasons, totalling about 140 million tonnes and valued at close to $60 billion."
"Politicising the regulator will only diminish its capacity to attract and retain the best, and most capable staff, with the expertise needed to balance good regulatory compliance with efficiencies that ensure farmers' needs are met, and not strangled by red tape and needless bureaucracy."
CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey was also on the front foot.
"The report contains a range of contradictions which raise questions over how it has been conducted," he said.
He said it was important to note the review had found the agricultural and veterinary chemical approval and registration process continued to maintain stringent regulatory requirements."I welcome the comments of Minster Watt, referencing the robust environmental and produce monitoring undertaken in Australia, reinforcing that the registration and use of chemicals in Australia poses no threat the health of consumers, the environment or the farmers who apply them."
Both bodies said allegations of an APVMA overly cosy with the industry it was regulating could be managed with further government investment.
"Australia is the only OECD nation whose regulator is entirely funded by an industry fees and levies cost recovery model," Mr Cossey said.
"CropLife would welcome a genuine funding commitment from the Australian Government, to the APVMA aligning it with other global regulators such as Canada, the USA, the EU and many others."
Mr Weidemann said GPA would be lobbying for the government review, announced as a response to the Clayton Utz report, to steer clear of political issues.
"GPA cautions against any politicisation of the APVMA which could see key facts lost or subverted in the blind rush to win votes, score points or sling mud."
He said any changes as a result of the report that led to inefficiencies would cost the grain production sector.
"Producers inevitably bear the costs of any inefficiencies; either through cost-shifting or the opportunity cost of vitally important products not being approved for on-farm use."
"That's why GPA supports an independent regulator with a science-based and evidence-based approach to conducting product approvals and assessments in an efficient manner."
Mr Cossey agreed.
"The Government must continue to ensure that the registration and safe use of agricultural chemicals is determined by science, evidence and independent assessment."
He said some of the issues flagged in the report were already on the improve.
"While the report raises concerns about prioritisation of approval timeframes over compliance and enforcement capability, these goals should not be mutually exclusive and should be easily achieved by the APVMA.
"It is only in the last few years that we have seen the APVMA return to minimum approval timeframes which are a legal requirement and are comparable to other regulators in similar jurisdictions.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
