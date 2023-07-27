Juandah Aggregation Trust Campdraft

The Juandah Plains Campdraft is the first of many to be held at "Juandah Plains", Wandoan Queensland from 6th - 9th September 2023.

The innovative equine complex at Juandah Plains is set to host its first ever Willinga Campdraft event in September 2023 where competitors will be vying for over $300,000 in prizemoney, trophy buckles and saddles; against the stunning backdrop of the rich brigalow belt in Western Queensland.

Supported by event partner Pilatus and broadcast through Livestream, the competition program will run over four days, attracting some of the best industry riders and performance horse flesh in the sport.

Commencing 6am Wednesday 6th September with the first round of McKechnie Earthmoving Open Campdraft and a competitor meal that evening. Thursday 7th September 6am will see continuation of the second round, followed by the first round of the Colliers Agri Business Maiden Campdraft. Friday 8th September will be the completion of the Open second round and completion of the Maiden draft. Revellers can enjoy Friday evening music by local talent Russel Dewhurst.

Super Saturday 9th September showcases exciting competition starting 7:30am with the SandonGlenoch Angus & Dulverton Ladies Shootout, followed by the completion of Maiden Campdraft and Shepherds Electrical Maiden 4 Maiden Shootout. Saturday afternoon hosts a grand parade with horse men and women vying for one of the richest Open Campdraft in Australia. To round out the 2023 competition, riders will team up for the fun-filled Pumps n Solar Teams Event (unaffiliated) where they will be riding for an estimated $30,000 in prizemoney. Inaugural event partners can enjoy the Condabri Beef Sponsor Marquee to watch all the action and listen to the sweet vocals of 2014 'The Voice Australia' Top 10 Finalist Holly Tapp then rest in the Oly Homes Glamping area.

Saturday night, spectators and competitors alike can enjoy a free open-air concert by red-hot country band Route 33 performing into the late hours.

Stay up to date via Willinga Park Facebook page or www.willingapark.com.au/events/willinga-park-at-juandah-plains-campdraft

Event Manger: Courtney Turvey 0410 873 387

Event Competition Secretary: Lauren Newton 0428 998 796

Willinga Pastoral Company General Manager: Andrew Turvey 0428 966 795

Campaign Start Date 27-07-2023

Contact Name Courtney Turvey Phone Number 0410 873 387 Email turveycourtney@gmail.com

Facebook account URL (if applicable) https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066937202427

Website URL (if applicable) willingapark.com.au



Company Name Juandah Aggregation Trust- Campdraft

6th-Saturday 9th September 2023

Nominations open via Campdraft Central

August 1st 2023