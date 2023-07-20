Farm Online
Home/Beef

Steers are turned off as an even line, without too much variation in weight

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
July 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Conroy and her partner, Cam Nicholson, maintain a young breeding herd. Picture supplied
Fiona Conroy and her partner, Cam Nicholson, maintain a young breeding herd. Picture supplied

Fiona Conroy and Cam Nicholson, Knewleave Partnership on the Bellarine Peninsula, Victoria, breed feeder steers for the long-fed market, focussing on marbling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.