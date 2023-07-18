Return on investment must be part of the commercial breeders thinking, when it comes to buying bulls.
That's the view of Will Kelly, who runs 1300 Angus cows on a 4452-hectare property at Binalong, NSW.
My focus is return on investment in cents per kilogram.- Will Kelly, Angus breeder, Binalong
Mr Kelly turns off steers between May and October, depending on the season.
"Last year I took everything through to feeder weights and sold them to Rangers Valley feedlot. Their average weight was 380 kilograms," he said.
"A couple of years earlier, I sold them all as weaners."
If he turns his steers off as weaners, they are sold to Jeremy Pockley, Wallendbeen, who backgrounds cattle for Rangers Valley Feedlot at Glen Innes.
Mr Kelly keeps all his heifers, preferring instead to turn off cows cast for age, at eight years and above.
"I've been in a herd-building stage for a while."
Joining rate is 1:40, using artificial insemination and natural joining.
Mr Kelly has favoured bulls from one Angus stud for many years, buying in volume, but rising prices caused him to recently change his strategy.
He was looking for a phenotype and estimated breeding values (EBVs) rather than a bloodline, so wasn't deterred from changing to another stud to buy bulls.
"My focus is return on investment in cents per kilogram," Mr Kelly said.
Another of his considerations was the number of bulls he needs to buy each year, as his cow herd numbers continue to build.
"A lot of the studs have got too expensive," he said. "Investing in bulls is a value for money investment in dollars per calves on the ground."
Mr Kelly also needs to consider his country, where bulls need to be able to walk distances and hold up in their structure.
He recently invested in KO Angus genetics, attracted to their EBVs after the stud was awarded the Hordern Trophy for phenotype at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show.
Mr Kelly bought bulls in the 2022 spring sale and followed up with another volume purchase in the 2023 autumn sale.
"I was looking through all the catalogues last year. The breeding values of the KO Angus cattle are right up there, reinforced with phenotype.
"One of the key EBVs I looked for off KO Angus cattle is their intramuscular fat.
"Their IMF EBVs are very good across the catalogue.
"Rangers Valley Feedlot is always chasing higher IMF."
Mr Kelly went to sale day with an open mind.
"I went to their sale last spring to look, and I thought they were good value.
"I bought 11 last year. In autumn this year I bought a half a dozen bulls."
In both purchases, his average spend was $9000.
"It all came down to cost. I'm looking for better-than-average bulls, at prices I can afford.
"One of their sires - Fireball - I consider very good. They use him consistently, and he was the sire in many of the bulls I purchased."
Mr Kelly's investment has paid off already.
"This year's conception rate was the best I've ever had, including heifers. Pregnancy scanning was 95 per cent."
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.