Farm Online
Home/Beef

Easy care cattle key to managing herd

By Jeanette Severs
July 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trevor and Megan Dennis's focus is on using fertiliser and rainfall to grow pasture and make fodder to produce meat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.