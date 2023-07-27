Easy care cattle key to managing herd

Trevor and Megan Dennis's focus is on using fertiliser and rainfall to grow pasture and make fodder to produce meat.
They're in the process of building a self-replacing Angus herd of 80 breeders to take advantage of their country's natural assets.
"Angus sell themselves in the marketplace. In fact, many times there is a premium paid for them," Mr Dennis said.
The Dennis's have 81ha of brown clay loam soil, with moderate organic matter, at Kilcunda, Victoria, in the South Gippsland coastline environment.
Annual rainfall is 921mm spread across the year, in a temperate climate.
The steep Strzelecki country has a reputation for grass-finishing bullocks and fat cattle.
Mr Dennis is the fourth generation of his family on the 32ha farm where, in partnership with his mother, Lynette, he grows steers out to bullocks.
The Dennis's also lease 59ha of farmland.
With fulltime jobs, their focus is on easy-care cattle, which led them to invest in developing an Angus herd.
Mrs Dennis is responsible for day-to-day decision making on the farm.
They currently have 24 cows with 10 replacement heifers and 14 heifers they bought in, on the advice of livestock agent, Rob Ould.
"Rob found some well-bred heifers for us that one of the local breeders was selling as surplus to their requirements.
The heifers come from vendors with good histories of breeding," Mr Dennis said.
Mr Ould also advises and helps them to sell their steers and bullocks.
"We sell them through the Pakenham and Koonwarra saleyards, or directly over the hooks, based on whatever is the best deal Rob can find for us."
With a focus on building the herd, they don't have surplus heifers.
In the last couple of years, they've leased Fernleigh Angus bulls to join to their cows.
The herd is joined from November for a spring calving.
"We've been taking the risk in renting local bulls to build herd numbers.
"However, we now want to get away from the risk of pestivirus and other diseases that we have no control over.
"We're moving to a synchronised herd joining and calving pattern."
This year they plan to AI all heifers, with two synchronised progesterone injections, aiming for 60 per cent calving over a two-week period.
Again, it's a management decision that enables them to plan their time, instead of a more traditional 10-week calving period.
After pregnancy testing, empty cows and heifers are sold.
"Of course, whether AI happens or not depends on organising myself and the technician and buying semen."
"For us, calving percentage, fertility and ease of calving are the most important traits in breeding heifers.
"For the rest of the time, I look to get the growth results I need for the market by feeding cattle.
"In my soft country, I can produce a lot of grass and have the same impact as genetics to convert that to meat."
Grass growth is optimised by strip grazing in every paddock.
Calves are weaned at the end of July.
Cows are placed as far away on the farm as they can get from the stockyards.
Calves spend a couple of days in the yards, then in a nearby paddock where there is lots of fresh grass and hay.
"We carry the steers on to bullocks, sold in late winter at 650 to 700kg, as we have the capacity to feed."
Contractors harvest all the silage and hay needed by the herd and its progeny.
Growing enough pasture to feed the herd and bale 400 rounds each year requires a focus on soil and strategic use of fertiliser.
The land naturally has a base of organic matter.
Mr Dennis soil tests to understand the pH.
In autumn, most paddocks are sprayed just after the break for control of broadleaf weeds in late winter and early spring.
"We've also judiciously applied potash to overcome broadleaf weeds."
On September 1, 100 to 150 kg/ha or urea is spread to ready the paddocks for silage harvest.
This is followed by another application of fertiliser on October 1, in preparation for hay season.
"We need to balance phosphorous and nitrogen. I apply nitrogen strategically over winter to ensure the animals are healthy," Mr Dennis said.
All fodder is harvested by contractors.
Mr Dennis is looking to change the farm's fertiliser regime because he is planning to move solely to producing silage.
"As we live near the coast, with regular rainfall through spring, we're moving to harvest silage rather than hay, as it gives a greater window for the availability of contractors to bale it."
