Angus-Hereford cross is a success for Reardon family of Mansfield

By Jeanette Severs
July 28 2023 - 6:00am
The principals of Brooklyn Pastoral focus on the market demand for intramuscular fat as they prepare their steers for the annual weaner sales at Wodonga's Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange in January.

