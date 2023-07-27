The principals of Brooklyn Pastoral focus on the market demand for intramuscular fat as they prepare their steers for the annual weaner sales at Wodonga's Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange in January.
Each year, mother and son partnership, Margo and Tony Reardon, of Brooklyn Pastoral at Mansfield, Victoria, turn off Black Baldy and Hereford steers and Black Baldy heifers PTIC to Angus bulls.
Their self-replacing Hereford herd of 350 breeders has Glendan Park, Mawarra, and Centennial bloodlines.
They have been using Glendan Park bulls for four years.
But Mr Reardon prefers to join Angus bulls to their Hereford heifers, for ease of calving, and he sources Anvil Angus bulls for this purpose.
He joins other bloodline Anvil Angus bulls to the Black Baldy heifers before selling them PTIC, at Wodonga.
Margo and Tony Reardon run Hereford and Black Baldy cattle, first cross ewes and prime lambs on 1012ha of undulating and flat dryland country in the foothills of the Victorian Alps, of which 486ha is their own farm and the remainder is leased land.
The rich, dark, loamy soil is improved, sown to ryegrass and phalaris pastures. Water for livestock is supplied from dams, bores and Fords Creek.
The reticulated trough system is connected to a tank, where water is pumped to from primarily the bores, with the dams as backup.
Gravity is used to reticulate water around the troughs.
The Hereford herd is joined to Glendan Park bulls in the third week of May for eight weeks, with calves on the ground during March and April.
The Hereford and Black Baldy heifers, normally close to 70 heifers are calved down each year, are joined to Anvil Angus bulls at the same time, also for eight weeks.
After pregnancy testing, after weaning at the end of November, empty cows and heifers are sold.
"They're sold straight to the market.
"We sell them over the hooks or at the Wodonga saleyards, depending on the price at the time."
In 2022 Mr Reardon also joined 50 three-to-four-year-old cows using AI in a synchronised program, using semen from elite Glendan Park bulls.
He followed up the AI program with a mop-up Glendan Park bull.
That mob of cows is running separately to the herd, with an earlier calving date.
"I want to make some fast improvements to the herd, and I'm relying on genetics from some of their best bloodlines to breed that into my herd.
"I'll keep breeding the better females to improve the herd and the milking quality. Females are the engine room in the herd.
"I also want to get more weight into our calves."
Mr Reardon said he uses Glendan Park bulls because of the 200 and 400 day growth figures.
"Their bulls' figures are in that top 100 per cent for growth, and for eye muscle area and intramuscular fat.
"The industry, meatworks and feedlots, want EMA and IMF.
"That's what they're looking for in cattle.
"We focus on figures that will help us achieve marbling, because I think consumers are demanding meat with good quality eating from marbling."
This season has been good, with plenty of feed.
All hay and silage are harvested on the farm, except when drought dictates buying in fodder.
Mr Reardon normally supplementary feeds cows and heifers with hay or silage pre-calving (if the seasonal conditions mean they need a bit of extra nutrition) and through winter until the end of August.
Pasture bounces in spring, which gives the calves a growth boost.
Yard weaning begins at the end of November, then the calves go into small paddocks onto pasture.
They continue to receive silage until their sale date in January, when the line weighs an average of 380kg.
"We yard wean and feed them in small paddocks for a week or so.
"We let them back out onto pasture, and feed them pasture silage until we sell them.
"Sometimes I buy oaten hay to feed them, to give them a bit of variety in their diet.
"I think my pasture silage and the oaten hay are much the same.
"The steers weights are about the same, whatever I feed them.
"The Black Baldy steer and heifer weaners are usually a bit lighter, up to 30kg lighter, but they're coming off heifers anyway.
"I find the Black Baldy have that bit more hybrid vigour and grow a bit more off the heifers.
"In the Wodonga market, the Black Baldy weaners make the same money, or more cents per kilogram, than the Hereford calves."
In preparation for sale day, Mr Reardon assesses the growth rates of his heifers, and he chooses the tailenders to turn off.
They're supplementary fed with silage through autumn, which is often a dry season in the Mansfield district.
When the heifers are 13 to 15-months-old, they're put with the Angus bulls.
"I like them to have their first calf as two-year-olds.
"I buy low birthweight bulls from Anvil Angus, so the heifers are easy calving and the calves have got some growth in them.
"I can usually use those bulls over heifers for three years."
Out of the first-calving heifer drop, Mr Reardon keeps 20 to 30 Black Baldy heifers that he joins back to Angus bulls and sells at 21-months-old.
Or, if they missed the joining, are sold as fat heifers.
"The Black Baldy heifers we keep usually catch up to the Herefords by 20-months-old.
"I value add them by rejoining them to Angus bulls and they're quite popular in the saleyards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.