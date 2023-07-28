Farm Online
Home/Beef

Three cattle breeds on farm because of market success

By Jeanette Severs
July 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leanne Jennings is building her herd and running Angus, Black Baldy (Angus x Hereford) and Hereford cows and heifers on her property at Broadlands, Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.