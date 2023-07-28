Leanne Jennings is building her herd and running Angus, Black Baldy (Angus x Hereford) and Hereford cows and heifers on her property at Broadlands, Victoria.
From trading steers in a partnership with her late father, John Jennings, to thinking she would breed Herefords only, Ms Jennings has pivoted to the three breeds due to personal preference and market interest.
Ms Jennings has 142ha, including lease country, of dark loamy soil at Broadlands, on the outskirts of Bairnsdale.
The average paddock size is 7ha, on which ryegrass, cocksfoot, clovers, paspalum and native grasses are grown.
The paddock rotation is normally one month to six weeks, with 25 to 30 cattle in a mob.
Coming off the back of long term drought, where she sold consecutive drops of calves over a couple of years, she's still rebuilding her herd.
Her business decision to sell consecutive drops of calves was to preserve the grass cover on her property, so when the drought broke it would recover quicker.
To keep her cows in condition, she bought in regular truckloads of hay.
Just over six years ago, she bought her first mob of Hereford cows, which were PTIC in-calf mature cows with calves at foot, and some Hereford heifer calves.
Shortly after she purchased a mob of Black Baldy and Angus cows and borrowed an Angus bull from a friend.
"The market favoured black cattle, so I decided to keep two herds and breed them up," Ms Jennings said.
She kept all the heifers from the first drop of calves, which helped her build a core herd across the three breeds.
Since then Ms Jennings has kept joining the Hereford herd to Hereford bulls and the Angus and Black Baldy herds to Angus bulls.
She makes a season-by-season decision about joining Angus bulls to Hereford cows.
Ms Jennings runs a split-calving system, partly for labour unit management - she works full time off-farm - partly to diversify her income from the farm across the year.
She also gives cows and heifers that miss the bull a second chance at joining in the alternate season.
"I put a lot of pressure on the cattle with a very tight six-week breeding period, so I give the heifers and cows a second chance to get in-calf with autumn and spring calving."
Heifer joining age depends on weight and condition, but is usually close to 20 months, so they're well over two-years-old at calving.
"If they look lighter, I'll give them a few more months.
"That's the advantage of doing split-calving."
Early last year, Ms Jennings invested in a Leawood Angus bull and is pleased with the calves coming out of her Black Baldy and Angus mobs.
She kept 10 heifers from last year's spring drop and is impressed with the autumn calves.
"His second crop of calves from the Angus and Black Baldy second-calving heifers are on the ground now.
"At an average three-months-old, the calves are quite uniform in size.
"In autumn I put the Leawood bull in with a mob of Hereford cows to see how he'll throw crossbred calves."
Ms Jennings has close to 80 breeders now.
"I like the conformation of the Angus.
"I prefer shorter, fatter, rounder cattle. I don't like tall, long-legged cattle.
"I'm working here on my own and need to breed cattle that I can handle in the stockyards and paddock."
She works alongside her kelpie, mustering using her horse or a quad bike.
Ms Jennings uses quiet wean methods, where calves wear a nose flap for a week and graze alongside their mothers.
After seven days, the calves go into a paddock next to the cows.
"The calves are quite happy and don't bawl for their mothers.
"I also put the calves into a paddock with fresh grass.
"Calf weight gain during weaning is 1.6kg/day and because they're not stressed, there's no impact on their muscle growth.
"After a day or two the mothers wander away."
About a fortnight later, she musters the weaners into the stockyards to vaccinate, drench and separate steers and heifers.
Steers are run in a single mob, to be sold as 12 to 14-months old, depending on weight, through the Bairnsdale Saleyards.
They're often picked up by grass finishers.
The best of the heifers are kept, while the remainder are grown out to sell alongside culled cows.
"I like having the three breeds of cattle.
"About 55 per cent are Angus and Black Baldy cows, the other 45pc are Hereford cows.
"They're all quiet cattle, but the black cattle are lower maintenance for health problems and animal husbandry."
The dryland farm benefits from daily salt spray from the nearby Southern Ocean and some of the lower paddocks are recipients of silt from the Mitchell River when it floods.
Water is reticulated through troughs and Ms Jennings relies on bores and town water supply, as well as a couple of shallow clay-pan dams.
In normal years, she is able to harvest hay off two paddocks that are grazed heavily then locked up from September 1.
Last summer, 100 bales of wrapped silage and 151 round bales of hay were harvested.
"Dad grew lucerne in one paddock about 30 years ago and plants still pop up, and that adds to the hay."
