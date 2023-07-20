A grazing farm on the tip of the Fleurieu Peninsula enjoys high rainfall and is also on the market for a high price of around $10,900 per acre.
Owners of The Springs at Waitpinga, about 20km west of Victor Harbor, say their 109 hectare (272 acre) farm has lush pastures courtesy of about 800mm of annual rain which arrives like "clockwork".
The owners have worked hard over the years to improve these pastures to support 80 cows and their calves to warrant the asking offer price of $2.95 million.
The views are not bad either of the Southern Ocean and even across to Kangaroo Island.
The perennial pastures - primarily Ryegrass, Cocksfoot, Phalaris and clover - have been improved to take advantage of its high rainfall.
A network of permanent spring-fed dams provides a reliable water supply across 17 well-fenced paddocks,
There are smaller holding paddocks near the modernised three-bedroom home.
That 1940's built home has two open fireplaces plus a home office.
Improvements also include well-maintained steel cattle yards and ramp.
"Whether you're looking to expand your farming repertoire or to improve on an already premium, productive acreage - settle sensationally in a Waitpinga paradise," selling agent Paul Clifford from Raine and Horne said.
The property has areas of fenced off native vegetation and swamps.
Fertilisers are regularly applied at 125 kg/ha of plain super or equivalent.
Shedding is said to be in "very average" condition.
The farm is 8km from Parsons Beach, 12km from Waitpinga Beach and 90km to Adelaide airport.
Best offers close on July 31.
For more information contact Mr Clifford on 0427 796144.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
