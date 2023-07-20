Farm Online
Home/News

Big price tag of around $10,900/ac for this farm on the Fleurieu Peninsula

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A high rainfall grazing farm on the tip of the Fleurieu Peninsula comes with a hefty price tag. Pictures from Raine and Horne
A high rainfall grazing farm on the tip of the Fleurieu Peninsula comes with a hefty price tag. Pictures from Raine and Horne

A grazing farm on the tip of the Fleurieu Peninsula enjoys high rainfall and is also on the market for a high price of around $10,900 per acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.