Wheat stocks are tight

The United States Department of Agriculture's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates were released on Wednesday night last week.
It was keenly anticipated by market participants given crop estimates for this year should be getting more accurate with northern hemisphere winter crop harvest under way and spring crops advancing.
The market was also keen to see updated global demand estimates after the higher-than-expected US corn production numbers from the quarterly planted acres report at end of June.
If we look at wheat fundamentals on their own, in my view, they still appear supportive to prices.
World stocks-to-use is a ratio representing how many stocks are on hand around the world as a percentage of global consumption. The smaller the percentage the tighter the stocks.
The USDA is expecting world wheat stocks-to-use excluding China to decrease in 2023/24 to 20.13 per cent from the previous year of 20.39pc.
This would be the tightest stocks-to-use ratio since 2007/08 when the ratio hit 17.68pc. You may recall Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures traded up over 1000 US cents a bushel in February 2008.
Everyone is currently talking about corn prices leading wheat prices lower because production estimates have increased, and corn is a substitute for wheat into feed rations.
World corn stocks-to-use excluding China are expected to increase to 12.30pc in 2023/24 from 10.53pc the previous year.
For context, in 2007/08 when CBOT wheat futures rallied over 1000 USc/bu, world corn stocks-to-use were up at 14.25pc and have been as high and low as 15.94pc and 9.47pc respectively since then.
World grain balance sheets do not have much room for error. Throw in a war between two of the world's top grain exporters and there is reason for prices to retain a risk premium.
Note at time of writing it was the last day of the Ukraine grain corridor arrangement with speculation remaining over whether it will be extended.
There is also talk of Indian wheat import tariffs being removed to help promote wheat imports, and spring wheat conditions in North America are deteriorating, particularly in Canada.
On the flip side, Russian wheat continues to be exported at record pace and is continually referenced as the global price setter given it's the cheapest in the world.
It should be the cheapest given the risk of trading grain with a country at war and the inferior quality to other countries.
The Australian market appears to be juggling what price premium Australian grain can trade over the Russian price benchmark.
Last week Australian prices of all cereal grains held or improved from the week before on Clear Grain Exchange with canola prices strengthening considerably.
