Well-travelled agribusiness professional John McKillop has joined Australia's largest independent valuation and advisory firm, Herron Todd White.
Mr McKillop most recently left his job as head of billionaire Gina Rinehart's vast agricultural interests.
Mr McKillop spent a year as chief executive officer of Hancock Prospecting's agricultural portfolio including Kidman & Co.
Former Northern Territory chief minister Adam Giles has since taken the position.
Mr McKillop remains the chair of the Red Meat Advisory Council.
Before the Rinehart job, Mr McKillop was executive chair of rural valuation and real estate business LAWD.
Mr McKillop will now become executive director of agribusiness for Herron Todd White from August 14.
"We are absolutely delighted John has accepted our offer to lead the company's agribusiness division," Herron Todd White chief executive Gary Brinkworth said.
"John's experience and connections will further enhance our already formidable position as Australia's foremost agribusiness advisory firm.
"His ability to provide clear direction, and drive our agribusiness strategy, will be second to none. We're excited to have John's remarkable experience, networks and thought leadership on board."
Mr McKillop's resume also includes leadership roles with Hassad Australia, Clyde Agriculture, Elders and Stanbroke Pastoral Company.
Mr McKillop said he was excited about his new role.
"Herron Todd White's reputation within agribusiness advisory is already formidable, but I relish the opportunity to lead the rural team," he said.
"Agribusiness is one of Australia's most dynamic sectors, and I have no doubt Herron Todd White will remain at the forefront of the industry's evolution."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
