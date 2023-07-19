A nationwide plan to decarbonise the agriculture sector will be developed by the federal government, as it strives to meet its net zero emissions target.
The move has been widely welcomed by the agriculture industry, which highlighted it was already well on the way to decarbonising. Ag leaders say the plan is an opportunity to get on the same page as the government, and receive more funding and support to carry out the sector's own 2050 net zero goal.
Agriculture and land have been grouped together to form one of six sectoral plans, which also include industry, electricity, transport, resources and the built environment.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the plans would feed into the Net Zero 2050 plan and the 2035 emission reduction targets.
"I've also listened to, and been struck by, advice from Australian and international investors that government-guided sectoral plans are vital for attracting billions in new investment," Mr Bowen said.
National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said a sectoral plan looking at agriculture's role in the net zero transition was a good thing, but had to be developed in partnership with the sector.
"Net zero doesn't mean zero farm emissions by 2050... farmland is the unspoken 'net' in 'net zero', so we'd hope every sectoral plan looks closely at the impact of offsets on food and fibre production," Mr Mahar said.
"The challenges and trade-offs in bringing down farm emissions in a responsible way must be recognised.
"Low emissions technologies for agriculture are still developing, and hopefully this plan can commit the resourcing we need to make them commercial."
The agriculture and land plan will be developed by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, and involve "heavy rounds" of community engagement.
Senator Watt said he would ensure the agriculture sector had a seat at the table when it came to deciding how Australia would tackle climate change.
"Minister Bowen's announcement follows the endorsement of the National Statement on Climate Change and Agriculture by every state and territory at last week's Agriculture Ministers' Meeting," he said.
"Both the Statement and these plans demonstrate a shared commitment to provide leadership and work in partnership with our agriculture sector, so that Australia leads the world in climate-smart agriculture practices.
"Many leading industry groups including the National Farmers' Federation, Meat and Livestock Australia, GrainGrowers and Wine Australia have their own plans to reach net zero by 2050 or even sooner, and the whole country can benefit from that expertise."
Farmers' For Climate Action strategy director Kitty Walker said the emission reduction plans were "commonsense".
"Farmers are already leading the way on emissions reduction and Farmers for Climate Action's report into this showed agriculture could comfortably reach net zero by 2040 whilst increasing production," Ms Walker said.
"We look forward to bringing the views of our 8000 farmers to the table on this issue."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
