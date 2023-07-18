Russia's announcement it will pull out of the critical Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows grain out of the war torn Black Sea region safe passage to world markets, has failed to have the impact on grain markets previous disturbances to the program have had.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat near term futures were virtually unchanged after the news at US654 cents a bushel.
This compares to major spikes due to concerns regarding supply issues when Russia has previously threatened to pull out of the deal.
Leading global analysts suggested there was some cynicism among grain markets about how long the deal will be suspended for after previous Russian claims it would pull out amounted to brinkmanship, with the arrangement continuing on.
Further contributing to the muted market reaction was the fact Ukrainian officials came out and said they would continue to export grain without the deal.
While this would slow down supplies from Ukraine, alternative supply chains developed since the conflict began are better developed meaning more grain can be moved without the use of the Black Sea corridor.
Rabobank senior grains analyst Dennis Voznesenski said the market would take its time to digest the impact the expiry of the deal would have on world grain flow.
"The main question will be whether Ukraine continues to export through the Black Sea without the safety of the grain corridor, prices will continue to be volatile until the market is able to decipher the end impact," he said.
He said Ukraine was better equipped to deal with the loss of its Black Sea ports but that new grain infrastructure could not compensate completely.
"More than 40 per cent of Ukraine's grains and oilseeds exports moved through the grain corridor in recent months, with the remainder moving over road and rail into eastern Europe and through the Danube river system."
The Danube river system export capacity has been increasing substantially since the war started, but more expansion will take time."
Mr Voznesenski said he was keeping tabs on how much Russian grain moved in wake of the news.
"Any exemptions that Russia was given by the west in return to signing up to the grain corridor will likely become void, possibly slowing its export abilities," he said.
Russia was slammed for the move, which bodies such as the United Nations said could negatively impact food security in vulnerable nations, while the US accused Russia of "weaponising food".
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
