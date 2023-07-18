The El Nino event predicted in the Pacific Ocean this year is still yet to form.
The Bureau of Meteorology's monthly El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) outlook confirmed factors critical to the formation of an El Nino event, such as the southern oscillation index and wind, cloud and pressure patterns are not yet at El Nino thresholds.
The BOM officially retains its outlook of an El Nino alert.
When this alert has been in place in the past an El Nino has developed around 70 per cent of the time, or roughly twice as often as normal.
However, the BOM said the cloud and wind patterns required for an El Nino were yet to be observed.
Other key drivers remain a mixed bag.
While the SOI remained at neutral or weakly positive, correlated with wetter conditions, other key indicators such as central and eastern Pacific sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are exceeding El Nino thresholds, and models suggest this trend will continue until at least the end of the year.
However, the news neutral conditions are persisting for now will bolster optimism about the upcoming season, especially for the grains sector.
After a wet winter in much of the southern cropping belt many farm leaders believe even with below average spring rainfall average yields can be attained, providing there are no sudden stresses such as a heatwave or frost.
On the other side of the country the Indian Ocean Dipole remains neutral, however the BOM said all models were predicting an IOD positive event, correlated with below average rain across much of Australia.
One lesser known climate driver may have been having an influence in the wetter than anticipated winter in the south.
The Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is currently negative, which is correlated with wetter than average conditions in southern Australia during winter, as it helps allow rain bearing fronts from the south to push up.
The SAM is expected to return to normal by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, as Australia shivers through winter, the northern hemisphere is enduring a searing heatwave.
The Death Valley in the US, widely regarded as the hottest place on earth, has posted a maximum of 53 degrees celsius, while the mercury has reached 48 in the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily.
In Asia, there is a heatwave in Japan and there have been typhoons in China with world climatologists saying global air temperatures are markedly above the long-term average.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
