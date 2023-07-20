"Have you seen rainfall on The Bureau radar?"
Doesn't quite roll off the tongue, does it?
Late last year, the Bureau of Meteorology embarked upon an ill-fated rebranding to The Bureau.
The purpose of the rebrand, we were told, was to "provide a strong name for our work as the national authority and distance from negative associations related to the acronym. The point of this change is to build trust".
After the highly inaccurate June rainfall forecasts, it appears the folks at the BOM have far bigger problems regarding community trust in their organisation than a simple name change can fix.
Costing the Australian taxpayer approximately $1 million per day for its services, there's a justified community expectation of having relatively accurate short-term weather forecasts.
Millions of people use these weather forecasts to plan activities, but none more so that the agricultural sector.
And so, with thousands of farmers eagerly awaiting the June rainfall outlook issued on June 1, many were horrified to discover one of the driest outlooks ever issued by the BOM.
Most of the Australian continent was given under 25 per cent chance of receiving median rainfall, with huge areas given the lowest probability on the scale, of under 20pc.
This included the south-west of Western Australia, which is where things get strange.
Because on June 1, there was a massive frontal system bearing down on the WA coast, forecasted (clearly by some other department at the BOM) to deliver extremely heavy rainfall.
And deliver it did. After the first seven days of June, 132mm of rain had fallen over Perth, blasting past the median rainfall of 123mm.
This frontal system then moved into the south-eastern states delivering similarly heavy rainfall across SA, Victoria and Tasmania. By month's end, huge parts of Australia had received near-record falls. Approximately 70pc of Australia received its median rainfall for that period with 50pc in the decile 8-10 rainfall.
So, what did the BOM have to say about this?
"At the time the June outlooks were issued, they didn't account for some weather systems that were very close (and) happening in the coming week or so," said senior climatologist at the BOM, Zhi-Weng Chua.
You wouldn't be alone in thinking that explanation is far from satisfactory.
It defies logic that the BOM proceeded to issue an apocalyptic low-rainfall forecast for the month when there was a huge rainfall event looming.
Their forecast caused alarm in the agriculture sector, and many significant decisions were made off the back of it.
Farmers sold sheep and cattle before the impending June drought gripped, putting further downward pricing pressure on livestock markets.
Some croppers chose to sow low-lying paddocks assuming a dry month, only to see those same paddocks flooded out weeks later by heavy rains.
And worse still some farmers chose not to sow at all.
Even the Murray Darling Basin Authority, the organisation in charge of managing the Murray Darling Basin, made some big decisions off the back of the forecast. They kept the Hume and Dartmouth Dams at 97pc capacity and are now feverishly releasing water before a major flood event occurs.
Billions of dollars are riding on the weather forecasts, and the agriculture sector deserves better than the now-farcical June rainfall forecast.
Farmers know they are operating in a high-risk game and understand there will be times forecasts can be difficult.
This doesn't look like one of those situations.
The message to the BOM is quite simple. As a first step, perhaps focus on getting your 30-day rainfall forecasts more accurate. Once you jump over that hurdle, we'll happily call you anything you like.
- Tim Burvill is the managing director of South Australian Cattle Co. Pty Ltd, a business owning beef cattle farms, a wholesale butchery and two steakhouse restaurants.
