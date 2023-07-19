Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Heavy vehicle road costs leap, but who gets value for the money?

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
July 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truckies' road user charges will jump 18 per cent over the next three years to 32.3 cents a litre.
Truckies' road user charges will jump 18 per cent over the next three years to 32.3 cents a litre.

Fuel prices may have come off the boil, but the new financial year has heralded a new round of road freight cost rises now flowing through to farmers and farm sector service industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.