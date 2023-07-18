More than 200 machinery industry representatives from across Australia have gathered in Sydney for the annual Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia conference.
Topics explored during the conference included challenges in the shipping industry, and how they are expected to linger for the next two to three years, and how the machinery industry can become an employer of choice.
TMA chairman Doug Robinson said the industry had experienced exceptional conditions in recent times.
"We've had two fantastic years (of sales) not seen since the 1980s," he said.
"The big question now is what's going to happen this year, particularly after the (Federal Government's) asset write-off."
Leading People and Culture director Mark Lewis spoke about the main aspects employees were looking for in their workplace, including career growth, meaningful work, recognition, work/life balance and strong leaders.
TMA executive director Gary Northover announced a new campaign to draw more interest from younger people to pursue a career in the machinery industry.
