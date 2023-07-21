Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Rex's expanding air service ambitions now include the South Pole. Photo supplied.
Rex flight plan to Antarctica

After recently launching itself into the competitive capital city airline passenger market with an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 jet aircraft, Regional Express is now looking at flying scientists to the South Pole.

