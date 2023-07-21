Agribusiness buzz in brief

After recently launching itself into the competitive capital city airline passenger market with an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 jet aircraft, Regional Express is now looking at flying scientists to the South Pole.
Rex is developing plans to become the Australian Antarctic Division's next aerial operator, and is anticipating a request for tender by November.
The prominent country-based passenger and freight carrier has confirmed it is assembling a consortium of industry partners and an Antarctic advisory panel of experts in aerial operations around the south pole, including expertise in designing skis suitable for landing on unprepared icy terrain in the region.
The Rex Group says its collaborative approach could bring together the best minds and resources to execute the Australian Antarctic Program requirements, which, among other things, include a large intercontinental passenger jet, four intracontinental turbo-prop aircraft capable of operating on skis, and four twin-engine helicopters capable of landing on the Antarctic research flagship, the RSV Nuyina.
Rex's Antarctic project manager said the group's extensive aviation expertise with 150 aircraft, including 12 years as air ambulance operators for NSW and Victoria, 20 years of tactical flying for the Department of Defence and a track record of special mission organisations.
Elders is now looking to fill two vacancies on its board, after confirming the resignation of Diana Eilert, who departs at the end of September after almost six years with the farm services group.
Last month Matthew Quinn abruptly ended his directorship term after three years, coincidentally at the same time as managing director, Mark Allison, agreed to cancel his retirement plans and remain at the helm for another two years or more.
Chairman, Ian Wilton, said a process of board renewal was well advanced and new director appointments were expected by late September.
He thanked Ms Eilert, the board's remuneration and human resources committee chair since late 2019, for her valuable contributions as a director.
Elders has also confirmed Paul Rossiter has officially taken over as its chief financial officer after holding the role in a temporary capacity for almost a year following Tania Foster's resignation in August 2022.
Mr Rossiter joined Elders in 2004 having previously worked with Credit Suisse in Sydney and Morgan Stanley in London.
A University of the Sunshine Coast-led initiative is helping trade, agribusiness investment and networking between Australia and Cambodia, one of East Asia's fastest growing economies.
The university's Centre for International Development, Social Entrepreneurship and Leadership has been engaged to assist Cambodian government officials and agribusiness leaders to connect with local investors, buyers, wholesalers, government agencies and business associations.
A recent two week study mission involved a series visits by delegates to trade sites, investor networking meetings and industry stakeholder talks in Canberra, Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.
The delegation also sought out export opportunities for rice, cashews, pepper, rice crackers, dried fruits and dried meats to Australia.
This mission was part of the Cambodia Australia Partnership for Resilient Economic Development, a five-year Australian Government initiative to support the Royal Government of Cambodia and other relevant counterparts to develop resilient, and sustainable economic growth.
More information about Cambodia's trade interests are available via cidsel@usc.edu.au.
Chemical giant, BASF Australia, has joined forces with farm services and supplies group, AgLink Australia, to promote child safety on farms after a successful campaign in New Zealand last year.
BASF's Safety Champs packs, supported by AgLink members Farmer Johns, TGT, McGregor Gourlay, Pursehouse Rural, AGnVET Rural and AgriShop, contain fun and educational farm safety themed activities, designed to assist parents and caregivers' discussions with children about the importance of farm safety.
BASF Australia and NZ head of agricultural solutions, Gavin Jackson, said farms were not just busy workplaces, many were family homes where children encountered hazards daily.
In 2022, 18 per cent of the injury events on farms involved children aged under 15.
Spreading awareness and sharing knowledge via the free Safety Champs program was a key to helping identify potential hazards.
The packs target five- to 10-year-olds and include a child-sized safety vest, noise reducing earmuffs, which meet Australian safety standards, safety themed activities and an "Our Farm Safety Pledge" for families to complete together.
Precision livestock company, Vytelle, has opened its 16th global laboratory in Brisbane as part of a five-year plan to expand its hormone-free, bovine in vitro fertilisation (IVF) services.
The platform offers progressive cattle producers technology to make reliable data-driven mating decisions that improve the predictability of genetic progress replicating the right genetics faster.
The US-based company's technology combines Vytelle Advance in vitro fertilisation technology with Vytelle Sense, an animal performance data capture system, and Vytelle Insight, an artificial intelligence based genetic analytics engine.
Vytelle says its new laboratory will bring accessibility to modern reproduction technology not seen before to Australia's eastern states' beef herds.
Chief executive officer, Kerryann Kocher, said Vytelle was the world's fastest growing bovine IVF company and thrilled to be able to service 70 per cent of Australia's beef herd from its new Brisbane location.
Adelaide-based fruit and vegetable wholesaler, Bache Brothers, has copped a $13,750 penalty for allegedly contravening the Horticulture Code.
It is the second time in a month the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued an infringement notice to a trader following a compliance review in relation to the Horticulture Code.
The ACCC alleged Bache Bros failed to publicly provide a document setting out its terms of trade, as required by the Horticulture Code.
The code's requirements assist growers by making important contract terms and conditions transparent, including payment periods and how traders will pay growers for their produce.
"A key requirement is that traders must publish their terms of trade, so growers are able to compare the different contract terms being offered," said ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh.
Applications for Nutrien Ag Solutions' Community Grants Program have opened to not-for-profit organisations interested in grants worth up to $5000 to support community projects in regional Australia.
Since launching the program in 2021, the big farm services business has supported 110 projects by awarding more than $500,000 in grants to rural and regional communities.
Nutrien corporate affairs co-ordinator, Mady Muirhead, said the success of agriculture and the wellbeing of regional Australia were inextricably linked.
The grants program has helped more than 100 local projects including an Indigenous artwork and Bush Tucker Garden at Childers in Queensland; a purpose-built beach ramp and wheelchairs at Swansea, Tasmania; child protection workshops at Dowerin, Western Australia, and solar power installations at Cambrai Sports Club in South Australia.
Applications close on August 10. Grants will be announced in October.
Zoetis and Beyond Blue have continued a partnership to support the mental health of rural communities, with the animal health company promising to donate $5 from each sale of its livestock, pig, and poultry vaccines and drenches.
Zoetis has supported Beyond Blue for seven years to provide mental health initiatives and reduce stigma around mental illness in rural and regional Australia, raising $700,000 for Beyond Blue's Support Service.
This year it hopes to raise another $100,000 by getting customers to support its initiative before October 31.
Rising interest rates, inflationary living costs and concerns about the future were among the primary causes of community concern for people in regional Australia, according to a new Beyond Blue survey.
However, despite the importance of seeking help for mental health, many Australians were hesitant to do so, especially in rural areas where there was a stigma surrounding mental illness.
Research showed being connected to others was crucial for mental wellbeing and could serve as a protective factor against anxiety and depression.
Soil carbon technology developer, AgriProve, has made history with the Fysh Carbon Project at Mount Tom near Gladstone in Queensland, generating 3559 Australian carbon credits under the Emissions Reduction Fund, the first issued under a digitally enabled model.
It was also the first project to go through AgriProve's Carbon Intensity Ratings Tool which showed landholders Karen and Robert Scanlan had sequestered more carbon than they emitted for each year of their cattle farming project, proving they are beyond carbon neutral.
AgriProve's soil sampling analysis and collection within a digitally enabled soil organic carbon model has supported the generation of ACCUs within just two years of project commencement, and at an impressive rate of 4.4 ACCUs a hectare each year.
The land management strategy incorporated multi-species pastures and planned grazing management, using a zero-tillage disc drill suitable for light fragile sandy soils, thereby preventing any potential erosion and degradation of the Great Barrier Reef.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.