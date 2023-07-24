An historic weaving mill in Tasmania is expected to triple its production within a year, thanks to a $10 million upgrade.
Waverley Mills in Launceston currently processes between 10 to 15 tonnes of fibre a year, but the aim is to increase that to about 60 tonnes within 18-24 months.
With the mill approaching 150 years in operation, CEO Dave Giles-Kaye said the mill currently operates at about 10 per cent capacity but is aiming to triple production this year, before doubling that following year.
"That's still a small part of what the wool clip is in Australia but it's a significant amount of what is produced in Australia," he said.
"In our spinning and carding line, we've got a lot of room to grow, and in our weaving as well.
"We've had to spend a lot on the equipment in those parts of the business and plan to spend further to bring them up to world's best practice and to bring some of them back into operation, so that's where the investment starts to kick in."
Mr Giles-Kaye said the mill focused on high quality, natural fibre products and even though it was a small percentage of the global textile industry, it still encompassed a large space.
"We're the only mill like us left in Australia... we're the only organisation that takes wool in bales, cards it, spins it, weaves it, dyes it and finishes it into a final product... we do that all here in Launceston, on site," he said.
"Almost every company in the world has real problems with knowing where the fibre that they're producing from initially came from and in what kind of conditions that's been turned into garments, blankets or textiles.
"We come from a natural fibre background, started by a woolgrower back in 1874 and wool has been the most part of what we are.
"We were doing some blended products in the last couple of years but we made a decision that we would come back to working with natural fibres... mostly wool, a little bit of alpaca and through our recycling program we have some cotton as well."
Mr Giles-Kaye in about 12 months time the mill had increased its workforce from six people employed to 35 people.
"In its heyday, as far as I can tell there were between 120 to 150 working in the mill," he said.
"We were one of the smaller mills out of four mills in Launceston... all the other ones have gone now."
"In the past we've made a whole range of different products but really where we see ourselves going in the future is around really premium, high quality blankets, home furnishings, apparel and other products."
The strategy for rejuvenating the mill also includes growing Waverley's recycled textiles program further and connecting with local woolgrowers.
"In our own products we want to develop our network of farmers that are supplying to us regularly... we want to develop relationships with farmers so we can say this product came from this farm or group of farms and say that we know that the animals and land are being looked after," Mr Giles-Kaye said.
"We also have some fantastic Australian brands we work with like RM Willliams, we would like to be offering that opportunity to them as well to connect back to the farmer."
Mr Giles-Kaye said they had also been contacted by a number of woolgrowers interested in working with them to develop their own products and brands.
"We see the farm as being part of our family going forward, we want to be more and more connected and we think we can offer a lot to those farmers," he said.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
