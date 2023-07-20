Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

New deal gives Elders' clients access to expert help to negotiate with renewable energy companies

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders has joined forces with an experienced renewable energy negotiator so its clients can capitalise on any approach host energy projects.
Elders has joined forces with an experienced renewable energy negotiator so its clients can capitalise on any approach host energy projects.

The increased focus on farm land for big renewable energy projects has led to a new corporate partnership to help farmers capitalise on this new demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.