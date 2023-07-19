The Farming Family Reboot program covers: the way decisions are made on the farm; understanding and using critical decision points and weather forecasts in the livestock and cropping cycle to better manage climate challenges; available tools such as Ag360.com.au; matching stocking rate to feed supply; critical evaluation of the finances; considering investment in new infrastructure to better manage drought and other climate challenges; relationships within the family and making better decisions as a family; and research and development at UNE SMART Farms.

