Rising cost of living pressures are posing challenges for the sheep meat marketing sector, with a high retail price point for lamb a potential deterrent for consumers.
Australia continues to be one of the largest per capita consumers of sheepmeat in the world, eating an average 5.9 kilograms of lamb in 2021, but consumption of lamb has come under pressure in the last few years, firstly due to COVID-19, financial impacts and more recently with rising cost pressures.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data from March placed the average retail cost of lamb at $20.65/kg, cheaper than beef at $26.98/kg, but well above $14.01/kg for pork and 632c/kg for chicken.
MLA domestic marketing manager Graeme Yardy said a lot of people were doing it tough financially at the moment and the household budget was so important in determining buying choices.
"It's been challenging as prices have been going up over the last five years, but even over the past 10-15 years there's been a steady increase," he said.
"We know that's meant for a lot of people even though they love lamb, they've decreased their frequency of purchase.
"We acknowledge that but we remind people that quality has never been better and we keep reminding people of different ways to use it and get it into their week."
Mr Yardy said Nielsen Homescan data actually shows the retail price of lamb easing, decreasing about 5pc from last year.
"It feels like things are softening a little bit compared to the heat of the market for the last few years, but global demand is still going to be very strong and the size of the flock is right up there," he said.
"I'd like to think that will present some opportunities for some of the retailers to make some things a bit more affordable but they make their choices independently.
"It's really critical that we keep the domestic market really live and vibrant for lamb, that's a focus for us... export demand will always be strong but we want to make sure we have a strong local market as well."
Mr Yardy said marketing efforts that just focus on getting people to buy expensive cuts of meat were not going work at this point in time.
"What's always been important to us is ensuring that people see opportunities in other parts of the carcase, whether that be beef, lamb or goat," he said.
"A lot of our marketing is focusing on how we make sure people are thinking about more reasonable, affordable cuts and providing tips and tricks on how to do that.
"We still want to make sure consumers see the benefit... that lamb, albeit one of the most expensive proteins, is worth it for the flavour, the quality you get, the eating experience," he said.
"Put the aroma of lamb in a household and most people are drawn to it, it's a real crowd pleaser."
Mr Yardy said MLA is already at work on its Summer Lamb campaign, along with promotions to coincide with the strong spring supply.
"As we have done over the past couple of years, we want to make sure you don't have to have cutlets to enjoy lamb [and we're] showing a wider range of lamb dishes being consumed, whether they be kebabs, chops, shoulder is still great on a barbecue... even things like lamb koftas that you can make with mince and stretch a bit further," he said.
Lamb accounted for around 11.1 percent of fresh meat sales in value in the 12 months to June 2022, a similar market share to pork.
Even as lamb prices have eased at saleyards, supermarkets have continued to command high retail prices, but there are signs of a turn around as major retailers compete with each other during a time of plentiful lamb supply.
A Woolworths spokeswoman said the retailer had dropped the price of lamb leg roast from $15/kg to $12 and was offering savings on a number of other lamb products this week.
"We operate in a highly competitive market, and we work to deliver the best value possible to our customers and fair prices to our farmers," she said.
"MLA's current reported livestock price is on an overall average and does not reflect the actual price paid for premium lamb in our supply chain.
"We will continue to look for opportunities to deliver value on top quality Australian lamb."
The majority of Woolworths lamb comes from on farm livestock supply, with only a small portion purchased at saleyards.
Other recent lamb specials at Woolworths have included lamb midloin chops for $20kg and lamb forequarter chops for $14/kg.
Coles has also dropped leg of lamb prices from $15 to $12, with lamb leg half roasts down to $10/kg in in some states, lamb loin chops down to $21/kg in some states and lamb forequarter chops to $16/kg in some states.
A Coles spokeswoman said the supermarket worked hard to deliver great value to our customers all year round.
"We know many of our customers rely on us to help them make ends meet and we are working harder than ever to deliver on value," she said.
"Until the end of August, we are giving customers more price certainty on some popular products across the store with our Dropped & Locked range.
"When it comes to lamb, we currently have a whole leg of lamb at $12 per kilo, down from $15 per kilo, a saving of 20pc."
At Aldi Killarnee lamb loin chops have been dropped from $24.99/kg to $19.99/kg in the latest round of specials.
"As lamb becomes more available, we are working to reduce our pricing and expand our range," an Aldi spokeswoman said.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
