Hendra Virus confirmed in Newcastle horse death

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:59pm
A 24 year-old horse has died from a case of Hendra virus at a property in NSW.
A 24 year-old horse has died from a case of Hendra virus at a property in NSW.

Authorities have confirmed an unvaccinated, 24 year-old horse has died from a case of Hendra virus at a property near Newcastle.

