COASTAL Central Queensland property Granite Vale has sold soon after in auction for more than $14 million.
The buyer was the neighbouring MacGibbon family from Ametdale.
The fully developed 3968 hectare (9806 acre) property was offered with about 1000 high quality, station bred Brahman breeders and station plant on a walk in, walk out basis.
The sale price is understood to be $14.1m.
Presented by the Olive family, the fully developed property is testament to the late Joe Olive and his forward thinking pasture development work.
Located at St Lawrence, 160km north of Rockhampton and 168km south of Mackay, the generally flat to gently undulating country is predominantly a mixture of coastal scrub and forest country.
Improved pastures include pangola, Rhodes and humidicola grasses.
There is also about 1000ha of ponded pasture with hymenachne, aleman and para grasses.
Areas that were previously cultivated for fodder have been returned to pangola grass.
Water is supplied from a double frontage to Bridge Creek, which runs through the property, as well as bores, troughs and tanks.
Numerous smaller water courses supply the ponded area.
There are 11 main paddocks as well as holding squares, all serviced by a laneway.
The impressive steel and timber cattle yards are equipped with an undercover crush, calf handling facilities, plunge dip and a double deck loading ramp.
Other improvements include a five bay machinery shed, machinery/hay shed, a six bay workshop with a concrete floor and power, stables, and a butcher shop.
Granite Vale has a comfortable, highset, four bedroom, three bathroom homestead.
There is also a tidy three bedroom, two bathroom manager's home.
Plant included a John Deere 540 tractor with attachments, farming equipment, a Caterpillar D6D dozer with a stick rake and tree spear, 2010 Nissan Navara, a pangola planter, spray tanks, fuel tanks, and welding equipment.
Marketing was handled by Virgil Kenny and Robert Murolo, Elders Real Estate.
