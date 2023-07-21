Farm Online
Home/News

Rich rewards for Turner family with the sale of their long-held Mt Torrens farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
It was handy pay day for the Turner family who have sold their long-held farm in the Adelaide Hills for $3 million. Pictures from Stewart James Real Estate
It was handy pay day for the Turner family who have sold their long-held farm in the Adelaide Hills for $3 million. Pictures from Stewart James Real Estate

A more than handy price of $8824 per acre has been paid for the Turner family farm on the western slopes of Mount Torrens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.