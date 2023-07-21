A more than handy price of $8824 per acre has been paid for the Turner family farm on the western slopes of Mount Torrens.
The Adelaide Hills farm takes in 137 hectares (340 acres) for a $3 million pay day..
Being located less than an hour's drive from the city's CBD is a real bonus. but the Turners have been making a buck from this land for generations - even the local road is named after the family.
Located in a sheltered and fertile valley and on two titles, the farm also enjoys reliable rainfall.
There is also reliable bore water supplies with a generous licence.
There are seven dams and several bores along with a 60 megalitre water licence.
Agents from Stewart James Real Estate said the property would suit cattle or sheep grazing, hay cutting or even a vineyard.
Much of the land is undulating and the flat country has previously grown potatoes.
Mature red gums dot the landscape and provide valuable stock shelter.
Improvements include a shearing shed, sheep yards and loading facilities.
The are sheds for hay, machinery and vehicles.
The three-bedroom home was built in 1957 and is currently tenanted at $450 per week.
Agents said the Turner farm offered a large holding "for Adelaide hills standards".
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
