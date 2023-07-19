A sluggish Chinese economy is undermining the global dairy market - with prices down again at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction on Tuesday night.
The GDT price index was down 1 per cent, with cheddar prices falling a massive 10.1pc.
The key whole milk powder price was down 1.5pc, while skim milk powder fell 0.6pc and butter fell 2.7pc.
Only anhydrous milk fat bucked the trend, recording a 3.4pc lift.
New Zealand analysts are concerned about the slow recovery in China.
Westpac senior agri-economist Nathan Penny said the bank had expected that dairy prices would have bottomed by now, if not begun to turn higher.
But prices are now 22pc lower than a year ago.
"The chief catalyst for the ongoing price decline is the (unexpectedly) sluggish Chinese economy," Mr Penny said.
"Indeed, we have made significant downward revisions to our forecasts for Chinese economic growth this year."
ANZ agricultural economist Susan Kilsby said dairy commodity prices continued to soften and it was difficult to know exactly for how long prices would recede.
"The softer demand from China is having the largest impact, as China is by far the world's largest importer of dairy products," she said.
"This market is expected to remain relatively weak for some time yet, but as milk supplies tighten, prices are expected to improve later in the season."
A little extra demand from some buying regions recently had been muted.
"While prices are still falling, buyers tend to hold off, looking to benefit from any further downward movement in pricing," she said.
"Clear signs that pricing has turned are likely to stimulate additional demand, as buyers scramble to secure supplies before prices trend even higher.
"But when this point might arrive remains unclear."
ASB economist Nat Keall agreed.
"Most participating bidders are managing to secure product, meaning there is unlikely to be much anxiety among buyers about being undersupplied as the season moves ahead," he said.
"As much as six months ago, we highlighted those supply-and-demand dynamics as headwinds for the 2023/24 season and our sense is that not much has shifted.
"A rapid recovery in Chinese demand looks unlikely, with the latest economic data continuing to underperform (weaker-than-expected GDP growth and stubborn unemployment).
"We'd need to see a substantial stimulus effort from the government to lift consumer confidence."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.