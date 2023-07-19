Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Global Dairy Trade index down 1pc at July 18 auction as China recovers slowly

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
July 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China is the world's largest importer of dairy products. File picture
China is the world's largest importer of dairy products. File picture

A sluggish Chinese economy is undermining the global dairy market - with prices down again at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.