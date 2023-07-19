Mackay abattoir, Thomas Borthwick & Sons, is expected to return to "normal" production this year after running at only 70 per cent for the past two years.
In anticipation of getting back to normal production post-Covid, the plant is looking to hire up to 30 more skilled workers, mainly boners and slaughtermen.
Thomas Borthwick & Sons general manager Nick Meara said the business was expected to process 100,000 head this calendar year.
"Last year, with cattle supply and labour shortages, we only processed 70,000," he said.
"In the last two years with cattle supply and labour shortages, we were probably running at 30 per cent below where we wanted to be.
"But we are getting back to normal where the flow of cattle has been good and we're building up our workers and skills base again."
Mr Meara said seasonally wise, this was their turn off period and cattle supply had been good.
"We're seeing exceptional quality in the turnoff and some very good weights," he said.
"Our export markets are difficult at the moment as there is an oversupply of red meat globally and a lot of our export markets are hanging on to a lot of stock which they need to work through before we see an improvement in our export markets and prices."
Mr Meara said the business exported to the US, Japan China, Indonesia and the Middle East, and other markets to a lesser degree.
With 70 per cent of their production earmarked for export, Mr Meara said they were also looking at different avenues to sell beef into the UK under the new free trade agreement.
"We do have a supplier base which is EU accredited and we are currently looking at doing business there," he said.
Mr Meara said their exports had not dropped in volume, only in price.
As to how much of a price drop, Mr Meara said it was different for different markets but it was reflected in the cattle price which in some sectors had dropped as much as 30 per cent.
"The cattle market is reflective of all our beef markets at the moment which are all struggling," he said.
"For Australian consumers this means there is some very good beef on offer in the domestic retail scene."
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
